Run The Jewels’ Soundtrack Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Comic Is Here

Run the Jewels have lent their track “Oh My Darling (Don’t Cry)” to the soundtrack trailer for Marvel comic series Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet. Ta-Nehisi Coates makes an appearance in Part 1, breaking down key characters and the tribulations faced by the nation of Wakanda.

From Rolling Stone:

“T’Challa has lost his greatest ally, his sister Shuri, who died in battle in his absence,” overlaid text reads. “A mysterious woman, Zenzi, ignites this rebellion against the crown. Partnered with the warrior Tetu, they amass an army for the impending war.”

Watch the soundtrack trailer up top. Black Panther #1 and #2 are both available now.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

