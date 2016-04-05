CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin File For Bankruptcy

Earlier today, E! reported Duane Martin and wife Tisha Campbell filed for bankruptcy.

BET's 'Real Husbands Of Hollywood' Wrap Dinner - Xen Lounge

Earlier today,E! reported Duane Martin and wife Tisha Campbell, noted for her stints on Martin and My Wife and Kids, filed for bankruptcy. The couple is said to be in debt to the tune of $14 million with a reported income of almost $8,000 a month. The list of items for their debt include luxury cars, unpaid taxes, and a few real estate ventures gone wrong.

“They also share over $300,000 in personal and real estate property, including a $65,000 Los Angeles house, three cars and five motorcycles, according to bankruptcy papers obtained by E! News. When the couple filed in late January, they listed $15,000 in furniture and household goods, $1,000 in clothing and $2,500 in jewelry among their assets.”

After the report, Tisha spoke out on the reasoning for the filing.

“We got involved with some loans before the crash, couldn’t agree to a settlement with the banks, so we filed to reorganize.”

It’s worth noting that when celebrities file for bankruptcy, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re broke. A lot of times they’re simply freeing themselves of bad investments and getting their assets reorganized. So, while the filing might seem shocking to an everyday person it can also be used as a lucrative business decision.

SOURCE: E! | PHOTO: Getty

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin File For Bankruptcy was originally published on globalgrind.com

50 Cent , bankruptcy , Duane Martin , Tisha Campbell

Videos
Latest
Toy Story 4 Premiere
“The Matrix 4” Is Happening
 1 hour ago
08.21.19
AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi - Premiere Of Disney's 'Moana' - Red Carpet
Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Dreamy Hawaii Wedding With Lauren…
 2 hours ago
08.21.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 19 hours ago
08.21.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
 20 hours ago
08.21.19
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
 23 hours ago
08.21.19
Jidenna Is Looking For A Wife And These…
 23 hours ago
08.21.19
Lewk Of The Week: Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 24 hours ago
08.21.19
5 items
Jhene Aiko Is The New Face Of Kat…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hot Bod After Turning…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals
Chris Brown Battery Charge Dropped In Florida
 1 day ago
08.20.19
20 items
Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
28 items
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their…
 2 days ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close