Mathew Knowles Explains Why He Said Beyonce Was Older Than She Claims [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mathew Knowles, father to superstar Beyonce Knowles and her style icon sister Solange, made headlines recently when he disclosed Beyonce’s alleged “real age” during an interview!  He clarifies his statements to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Plus, hear him talk about what inspired him to settled on the topic of successful people for his new book and what his status is with the Knowles-Carter crew in this exclusive interview!

Hear more cool conversations with celebrities on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

    Mathew Knowles Explains Why He Said Beyonce Was Older Than She Claims [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Beyonce , Mathew Knowles , solange

