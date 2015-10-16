CLOSE
Jesse Williams Welcomed Baby #2 With Wife Aryn Drake Lee…Two Months Ago!

Grey’s Anatomy star and social justice activist Jesse Williams is now the father of two – he and wife Arynn Drake Lee have welcomed a baby boy. But no one outside their family knew about the birth until recently – though it happened two months ago.

US Weekly reports:

 Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, have welcomed their second child together, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

A source tells Us that baby boy Maceo arrived about two months ago. Us broke the news in June that the couple were expecting.

Williams, 34, and the real estate broker, 33, married in L.A. in September 2012, and are already parents to daughter Sadie, 21 months. Earlier this month, the hunky Grey’s Anatomy star opened up about fatherhood while promoting his Clearasil #TeacherTruths campaign.

Jesse Williams Welcomed Baby #2 With Wife Aryn Drake Lee…Two Months Ago! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

