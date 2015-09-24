How Michael Ealy & Sanaa Lathan Made Money Before They Became Famous [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Superstars Sanaa Lathan & Michael Ealy came to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”to hang out and talk about their much anticipated new film, “The Perfect Guy.” But they weren’t always movie stars in number one blockbuster films. They both detail the grueling day jobs they had to make ends meet before they made it to the big time!

Plus, Michael Ealy shows off his rap skills on an LL Cool J song! Click on the audio player to hear it all in this exclusive interview!

Click herefor more exclusive interviews from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and listen live weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

