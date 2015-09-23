CLOSE
Miley Cyrus’ VMA Nip Slip Prompted Many FCC Complaints, These Are The Funniest Ones

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus is a very “TROUBLED CHILD.” 

Since her departure from Disney’s Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has been torturing us with her hypersexual activities. Twerking, tongue, and tits are the three Ts that’ve been ruling Miley’s life and the MTV VMAs since 2013.

Her latest hosting gig with MTV wasn’t without Miley’s usual antics and according to these FCC complaints obtained by Rolling Stone, Americans are downright disgusted with the 22-year-old’s behavior.

Here are some of the funniest things Americans submitted to the Federal Communications Commission about Miley’s VMA nip slip and overall presence on television.

  • “Miley Cyrus said tits and showed a tit for a second,” someone from Glen Allen, Virginia wrote. “Before that, there were multiple words that were not okay, including ‘horny’.”

  • “Miley Cyrus’ outfits were over the top, but the view of her naked breast was just obscene,” a viewer in Irvine, California wrote. “I understand that she wants publicity, but I do not want to see her breasts. My 19-year-old son complained as well.”

  • “Please do not televise this garbage,” someone in North Andover, Massachusetts wrote. “It is not fit for any human being to see.”

And this one’s our favorite:

  • “Miley Cyrus is a VERY TROUBLED CHILD and I cannot believe what she was able to get away with on this show,” a Gulfport, Mississippi resident wrote. “Seems like she is in the news everywhere doing disgusting, perverted and lewd things. I just can’t understand why this CHILD gets away with all of this.”

America has spoken. To see the documents with your own eyes, click here.

SOURCE:Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Miley Cyrus’ VMA Nip Slip Prompted Many FCC Complaints, These Are The Funniest Ones was originally published on globalgrind.com

