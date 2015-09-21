Michael Ealy Talks Infamous ‘Under The Bed Scene’, Success Of Black Films

PLAY AUDIO

Actor Michael Ealy is best known as a heartthrob and a nice guy but he’s taken some risks lately by portraying a serial killer on The Following and a psychotic boyfriend in the The Perfect Guy. The thriller starring Morris Chestnut and Sanaa Lathan came in #1 in its first week in the box office. Along with Straight Outta Compton there’s been a recent spate of successful Black film openings recently something that Ealy says represents the appeal that is increasingly global.

“It’s getting much better. I know for a fact that the Straight Outta Compton [cast] they went on tour in Europe and Asia and The Perfect Guy is going to open up in a bunch of foreign markets in a few months,” Ealy says. As for Black actors sometimes being replaced by white actors or posters becoming generic once they go overseas, Ealy says that it won’t be the case in this film.

“They don’t have Channing Tatum to put on the poster so I think I’ll end up staying on the poster.”

On the infamous under the bed scene:

“We did a couple of different takes but I was actually underneath that bed for 15 to 20 minutes.”

On the success of black films lately:

“It’s nice to be apart of history. This is the first time this has happened over five weeks. It’s nice to say that the films have been mainstream but I think it’s going to take a little bit more time to make that proclamation.”

