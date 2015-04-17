CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa Talks Recording ‘See You Again’ And The ‘Furious 7′ Brotherhood

Wiz Khalifa

Source: Getty / Getty

If you’ve seen the new Furious 7 movie, you know that the final scene’s tribute to Paul Walker, featuring Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s touching “See You Again,” sticks with you for a long time.

During an interview with MTV News, Wiz spoke about the #1 track in the country, a record that is definitely a contender for one of this year’s most heart-wrenching singles. “It was cool because I did a song for the Fast and the Furious 6, so for them to come back and add me to the movie again — their idea was sort of to make me kind of a character of the movie and just be a part of the family with them,” Wiz said. “So to have the responsibility to do the Paul Walker record was really dope.”

But what was it like writing the record? Wiz says he tried to mirror what the movie stands for: brotherhood. “I just basically thought about what the movie stands for as far as family and the brotherhood, and of course, using the metaphor of the last ride and the last race because of that last scene,” he says. “So I was able to pull it all together and kind of lyrically make it make sense as well as tap into something that, when you listen to the song, makes the song stand on its own too.”

Wiz Khalifa’s interview with MTV can be viewed below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phRKGr_JwXE%5D

Wiz Khalifa Talks Recording ‘See You Again’ And The ‘Furious 7′ Brotherhood was originally published on theurbandaily.com

