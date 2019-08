UPDATE: Area School Districts Closed Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield

Kenston Forest School : Closed Today

Kiddie Korner Daycare : Closed Today

King And Queen Circuit : All Courts opening at 11:00 a.m.

King And Queen Co. Schools : Closed Today

King George Co. Schools : Closed Today; Employees Code 1

King William Circuit Court : All Courts opening at 10:30 a.m.

King William Co. Schools : Closed Today; Employees Code 0

KSB : All buildings open at 10:00am

Lancaster Co. Schools : Closed Today; Essential Personnel Report at 12pm

Landmark Christian School : Closed Today; This is a change!

Leave it To Beaver Child Care : Opening at 8:30 AM Today

Liberty Christian School : Closed Today

Little Hands of Hope : Closed Today; staff meeting cancelled

Louisa Co. Schools : Closed Today; Employees Code 2

Louisa County Gov’t : Opening 1 hour Late Today

Louisa JDR : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Loving Years Adult Daycare : Closed Today

Lunenburg Co. Schools : No Governor’s School, Lake Country Advance; Employees 12-8

Lunenburg Correctional Center : Special Advisory; Code Yellow

Luther Memorial School : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Maggie Walker Governor’s School : Closed Today

Medical Educators, LLC : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Metropolitan African Amer.CDC : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

Middlesex Co. Gov’t : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Middlesex Co. Schools : Closed Today

Midlothian Family Dentistry : Opening at 10:00 AM Today; Employees report at 9:30am

Millwood School : Opening 2 hours Late Today; No AM Extended; 2nd Exam Postponed

Moseley Flint School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Museum of the Confederacy : Opening 1 hour Late Today

Negril, INc. : Closed Today

New Birth Christian Acad : Opening at 9:00 AM Today; No Transportation

New Bridge Academy : Closed Today; no NBBC evening activities.

New Generations FCU : Opening at 9:00 AM Today; employees please report when safe

New Kent Circuit Court : All Courts opening at 10:30 a.m.

New Kent Co. Schools : Closed Today; Closed for Students & Staff

New Kent Govt. Offices : Opening 2 hours Late Today

New Life Christian Acad Little Life Day Care : Closed Today

Noah’s Ark Children’s Center : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

North Star Academy : Closed Today

Northern Neck Regional Tech Ctr. : Closed Today

Northumberland Co. Schools : Closed Today; Employees Code 2

Nottoway Co. Schools : Closed Today

Nottoway Correctional Center : Special Advisory; Code Yellow

Oakland School : Opening at 11:00 AM Today

Omega Private Academy : Closed Today

Open Door Christian School : Closed Today; Daycare closed also

Orange Co. Schools : Closed Today

Owl Transportation, Inc. : Open Today; Report on time

Parallon Supply Chain – Wadsworth : Special Advisory; Follow the Inclement Weather Plan

Petersburg Circuit Court : Opening at 10:00 AM Today; ALL PETERSBURG COURTS OPEN AT 10:00

Petersburg Public Schools : Closed Today; This is a change

Petersburg Sheriff’s Office : Opening at 10:00 AM Today; Essential Personnel Report On Time

Powhatan Circuit Court : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

Powhatan Co. Govt. : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

Powhatan Co. Schools : Closed Today; This Is A Change

Powhatan JDR Courts : Opening at 11:00 AM Today

Prince Edward Co. Schools : Closed Today; 12 Month employees report at noon

Prince Edward County Gov’t : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Prince George Co. Govt. Offices : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

Prince George Co. Schools : Closed Today; Employees Code 4

Prince George Combined Courts : Closed Today

R. A. Lewis Christian School : Closed Today; This is a CHANGE

Randolph-Macon College : Opening at 10:30 a.m.

Rappahannock Comm. College : Opening at 11:00 AM Today

RBHA : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Richard Bland College : Closed Today; Classes will resume on Thursday.

Richmond Academy : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

Richmond Christian School : Closed Today; This is a change (7:55 AM)

Richmond Circuit Court : Opening at 10:00 AM Today; All Courts

Richmond County Schools : Closed Today; Employees Code 1

Richmond Federal Building : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Richmond Postal Credit Union : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Richmond Public Schools : Closed Today; Central Office/Essential Personnel; Report 10AM

Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority : Opening at 10:30 AM Today; Maintenance CODE GREEN

Richmond Waldorf School : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Riverside School : Closed Today

Robert Taylor Child Care : No AM Transportation

Rock Church Academy : Closed Today

Rock Church of Petersburg : Closed Today

Rudlin Torah Academy : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Sabot at Stony Point : No PS. LS/MS 2 Hour Delay. Early Childhood Extended Day opens at 10AM.

Saint Gertrude High School : Closed Today; This is a change.

Salem Christian School-Goochland : Closed Today

Science Museum Of Virginia : Opening at 11:30 AM Today

SDA Child Care Center : Closed Today

Seniors 1st Choice Adult Day Center : Opening at 9:30 AM Today

Seven Hills School : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Smithfield Foods Executive Complex : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Southampton Co. Schools : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Southside Bapt Christian School : Destination Discovery opening 10:00 AM

Southside Child Development Ctr. : Opening at 8:30 AM Today

Southside Virginia Community College : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

SPN Clinics : Opening at 10:00 AM Today; Southside Physician Network Clinics

Spotsylvania Co. Schools : Closed Today; 12 month employees code 1

St. Andrew’s School : Opening 2 hours Late Today

St. Benedict School : Opening at 10:10 AM Today

St. Bridget’s School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

St. Catherine’s School : Closed Today; Extended day opens at 10:00 a.m.

St. Christopher’s School : Closed Today

St. Gabriel Catholic Church : Mass and All Morning Activities Canceled.; Office opening at 10:00 am

St. James Children’s Center : Closed Today

St. Joseph School : Closed Today

St. Mary’s Episcopal School [ WEB ] : Closed Today

St. Mary’s School : Opening 2 hours Late Today

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church – Bon Air : Closed Today; all day and evening services

St. Peter Bapt : Opening 2 hours Late Today

St. Peter Baptists CDC : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

St. Philip’s Episcopal : Opening at 11:00 AM Today

St. Stephen’s Preschool : Closed Today

Stafford Co. Schools : Closed Today; Employees Code 2

Steward School : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Stockton Learning Center : Closed Today; This is a change

Surry Co. Government Offices : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Surry Co. Schools : Closed Today

Sussex Co. Schools : Closed Today

Tawheed Prep School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

The Stand School : Opening at 8:30 AM Today

Town of Ashland : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Trinity Bapt : Closed Today; Bible Study Canceled

Trinity Episcopal School : Closed Today; check web for afternoon activities

Trinity Family Life Center : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

Trinity Methodist Pre-School : Closed Today; This is a change

Trinity Village CDC : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

Tutoring Club : Tutoring – 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Regular Hours

Union Presbyterian Seminary : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

University Of Richmond : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

US District and Bankruptcy Court : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

VA State Agencies-Richmond Offices : Opening 2 hours Late Today

VA State University : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Veritas Classical Christian School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Victory Christian Academy : Closed Today

VIMS : Opening 1 hour Late Today

Virginia Credit Union [ WEB ] : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Virginia Historical Society [ WEB ] : Opening 2 hours Late Today

Walmsley Blvd UMC : Closed Today

West End Christian School : Closed Today

West Point Public Schools : Closed Today

Westmoreland Co. Schools : Closed Today

Woodlake United Methodist : All events morning and evening cancelled.; Office opening at 11:00 a.m.

Woodville Day Nursery : Opening at 9:30 AM Today