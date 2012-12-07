Who Is Black In America? Soledad O’Brien, CNN Find Out In ‘BIA 5′ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This Sunday at 8 p.m., CNN airs its fifth installment of the “Black In America” series, which is hosted by Soledad O’Brien. In this episode, O’Brien asks the question, “Who is Black in America?” as they tackle the issues of colorism and racial identity. The documentary centers around young women who are part of a poetry program in Philly who are dealing with these issues. I had the opportunity to sit down with Soledad to get her take on what may be one of the most talked about “Black in America” episodes yet.

Watch Soledad talk about being “Black in America” from a personal perspective:

