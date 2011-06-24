Usher Admires Pippa Middleton’s Butt, Wants to Create Line of Women’s Underwear‏

Usher has revealed he would love to work with Pippa Middleton on a new line of lingerie because she is the most ”beautiful and stunning” woman in the world.

Usher was so impressed with the but of the sister of Duchess Catherine – dubbed Her Royal Hotness – which she showcased in a stunning white Alexander McQueen gown at her sibling’s wedding to Prince William in April that he is desperate to go into business with her.

He is quoted saying, “I don’t think there’s a more beautiful, more stunning, more talked about woman in the world at the moment. I’m sure everybody is trying to sign her up. She won’t be cheap but she has the looks and the popularity to really establish a new product.”

It’s not surprising Usher wants Pippa to work on his new underwear brand with him, she was recently voted as having the most enviable bikini body in the world beating off competition from the likes of Megan Fox and Rihanna.

Pippa was also recently revealed to have sparked off a craze for bottom-enhancing surgery among women desperate to achieve her perfectly-toned posterior.

Lesley Khan of London’s Harley Street Skin Clinic said: “We are now seeing scores of female clients seeking the perfect bottom. A few years back everyone wanted the Jennifer Lopez look, but now everyone asks for a bottom like Pippa’s – curvy but not too peachy.”

