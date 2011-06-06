CLOSE
Thandie Newton Reveals Sexual Relationship at 16‏

Thandie Newton Reveals Affair She Had At Age 16 With 39-Year-Old Film Director

In a recent interview, “For Colored Girls” actress Thandie Newton opened up about a relationship she had with a film director, who was 23-years older than her, that began when she was 16.

Thandie Newton has recently opened up about a devastating relationship she carried on with John Dugan, a film director 23-years older than her, whom she says coerced her into a relationship at 16.

She also said she never told her parents about it at the time.

Thandie says the 6-year affair began after travelling to Australia to audition for his film “Flirting”, which starred Nicole Kidman.

“I was a very shy, very sweet girl. I wasn’t in control of the situation. Would I have liked things to be different? Sure. ‘But I can now value myself more for the way I got through it. I don’t see myself as a victim. Part of me feels grateful I can accept the difficulties that came with that situation and be a more compassionate person myself.

When asked why she never reported it to police, Thandie said,

 

‘I am my own supreme court. I judge that one. And in a strict legal way there might not be a case. In retrospect, although it was legal because I was 16, I was coerced.”

So why is the actress talking about the relationship now? 

 

 She says she spoke up so “teenagers can see they can resist and gain self-awareness”.

 

John Dugan, now 61, still lives in America.

Wow! Scarily, this happens more often than not in the entertainment business. 

 

 

