Snoop Pitches American Idol-Style “Rap Idol”‏

Snoop Dogg wants to launch rap’s answer to “American Idol.”

He rapper has been pitching a TV series to discover the next hot hip-hop act. We hear that Oxygen, Bravo and NBC aren’t biting but that E! and MTV have shown interest.

Sources say Snoop is saying that the show could be as popular as Fox’s “American Idol,” but TV execs are not convinced. He’s also working on wrangling a celebrity panel of hip-hop icons to judge and mentor young acts as they compete.

“He wants to bring in an old-school legend, and he wants to get Jay-Z,” an insider said.

“Snoop has wild ideas about who he can get to judge, but most are probably unlikely, including Jay,” a source said.

Jay-Z’s rep denied he had any involvement. Snoop recently said, “I’m looking for a deal from a network to find America’s hottest ‘hood artists.”

