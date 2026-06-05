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Actor Sarunas Jackson joins The Fumble for a hilarious and passionate conversation covering everything from the NBA Finals to entertainment, fan culture, and entrepreneurship. The discussion begins with the New York Knicks’ stunning comeback victory over the Spurs and whether coaching decisions, De’Aaron Fox’s late-game mistakes, or Victor Wembanyama’s offensive approach ultimately cost San Antonio the game. The conversation also explores Jalen Brunson’s rise as one of the NBA’s most clutch performers, the increasingly wild behavior of Knicks fans, and whether New York sports culture is crossing the line. Plus, Sarunas gives insight into working with Country Wayne and explains why building a loyal niche audience may be more valuable than mainstream fame.

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