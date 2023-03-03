Radio One Richmond Prize Pick Up Update

Due to office construction we have to limit prize pick up days to Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am-1pm and 3pm-5pm. You may only come to the office on those days and times.







We are located at 2809 Emerywood Parkway suite 300. When you step off the elevator please contact 804.501.0754 and we will come and bring you your prize.

Please note you must fill out the electronic release form with your ID in order to receive your prize, and additional paperwork may need to be filled out upon request. .

If you have any questions or concerns, please, email Tyria Hatton at thatton@radio-one.com stating your concern.