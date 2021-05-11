HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement

Posted 12 hours ago

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA’s co-star Falynn Guobadia.

Since Mother’s Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha’s recent post, the housewife said that she’s not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple’s divorce back in January. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Falynn went on Kandi’s Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked.

If you’ve seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple’s home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting.

Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement.

RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star’s Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of…
 9 hours ago
05.11.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk…
 2 days ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than…
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant”…
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Erica Mena Wants All The Smoke With Wendy…
 4 days ago
05.10.21
Producer Kosine Gets Candid With His Debut Project…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Salt N Pepa I Love The 90&apos;s Premiere Red Carpet
S.W.V. Will Not Cancel Michael Jackson
 5 days ago
05.07.21
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mendeecees Allowed To…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Erica Campbell Wore A LBD From Kierra Sheard’s…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Warner Bros. Reportedly Searching For Black Director To…
 5 days ago
05.07.21
Discovery+ Greenlights 50 Cent’s ‘Confessions Of A Crime…
 6 days ago
05.06.21
Jordan Brand Signs First Player From The Philippines,…
 6 days ago
05.06.21
Supreme Court Weighs Reducing Crack Cocaine Sentences
 7 days ago
05.06.21
Photos
Close