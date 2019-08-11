CLOSE
Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That Called It Quits In 2019

Posted August 11, 2019

Only four months left in 2019 and it’s safe to say that things are hella than they were in the beginning of the year.

There’s a black, gay country rapper on the top of the music charts, breaking new records every week. Beyoncè dropped two classic, award worthy films with Lion King & Beychella, snatching edges all over the globe after taking a bit of a break for mommyhood.

And some of our favorite couples have decided to call it quits this year.

Young, white Twitter was in a frenzy on Sunday after new broke that Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage.

Neither of the stars have spoken out since the news broke about the breakup, but Miley took Twitter with a super sus subtweet, writing:

“My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

View this post on Instagram

Life’s a climb… but the view is great.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

Guess time does changes things. And change is inevitable. Check out more cool couples that called it quits in 2019. 

 

 

 

Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That Called It Quits In 2019 was originally published on globalgrind.com

