CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Thighs. Just Saying.

Posted December 12, 2019

Celebrities Visit Build - December 19, 2018

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is having a breakout year.

From Netflix’s The Get Down to the hit film Aquaman to the critically acclaimed superhero drama Watchmen, the actor is getting all the shine in 2019.

And he deserves it, the 32-year-old is a breathless work of art…and he works hard for it.

Yahya recently shared with Men’s Health how he gets in shape, stressing that the ‘Dr. Manhattan’ Workout gets his body all the way together to play Cal, Regina King’s sexy hubby on the hit HBO show.

We likey!

So to celebrate this fine specimen of a man, here are 30 times Yahya Abdul-Mateen II got us wishing we were trapped in between his thighs!

Enjoy!

We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Thighs. Just Saying.  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

View this post on Instagram

Going Going... Back Back!! ✈️

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:WENN

5.

Source:WENN

6.

Source:WENN

7.

Source:WENN

8.

Source:Getty

9. New York Premiere of ‘Luke Cage’

New York Premiere of 'Luke Cage' Source:WENN

10.

Source:Getty

11.

Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13.

Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15.

Source:Getty

16.

Source:Getty

17.

Source:Getty

18.

Source:Getty

19.

Source:Getty

20.

Source:Getty

21.

Source:Getty

22.

Source:Getty

23.

24.

View this post on Instagram

Bae Dreamin...

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

25.

View this post on Instagram

🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

26.

27.

28.

View this post on Instagram

🚦

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

29.

View this post on Instagram

@mensjournal Sept Issue ☕️

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

30.

Latest
Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers…
 7 hours ago
12.13.19
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: It Was All About Power…
 8 hours ago
12.13.19
Nicki Minaj Encourages Mental Health Awareness: ‘It’s Important…
 8 hours ago
12.13.19
Danny Aiello, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Dead…
 9 hours ago
12.13.19
Rickey Smiley, Tom Joyner, Eva Marcille & Gary Wit Da Tea
Oh, Oh, Oh – Tom Joyner Signs Off…
 10 hours ago
12.13.19
Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed…
 12 hours ago
12.13.19
Gabrielle Union Launches A Plus Size Collection With…
 15 hours ago
12.13.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Meg Thee Thespian: Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Charlotte Nebres Makes History As The First Black…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
10 items
We’re Completely SHOOKETH By This New Lancôme Ad…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020
 1 day ago
12.13.19
MANE TALK: New Jersey Is The Newest State…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close