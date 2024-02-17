99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Mac McClung Wins The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest was the fourth event of All-Star Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the first round, players got two dunk attempts and the highest composite score wins. The top two dunkers moved on. Each player got 1:30 to complete the two dunks, and had three attempts total only.

In the final round, there was two more dunk attempts.

Participating players were:

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Mac McClung, Osceola Magic (defending champion)

Jacob Toppin, New York Knicks

The Judges were:

Dominique Wilkins

Fred Jones

Gary Payton

Mitch Richmond

Darnell Hillman

Mac McClung took it home! Call him the back-to-back Slam Dunk contest winner!

Check out highlights from the event below!

The post Watch: Mac McClung Wins The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Watch: Mac McClung Wins The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest was originally published on 1075thefan.com