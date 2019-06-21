CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Vive La France! Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & The Fam Are Living Their Best Life In Cannes

Posted June 21, 2019

6th Annual A Night On The Runwade

Source: Bobby Metelus / Getty


The family that plays together, stays together!

And it’s clear that Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will be together forever as they are back on their grind in Cannes, giving us serious FOMO. But this time, the couple took along 12-year-old Zion Wade and 7-month-old “Shady Baby” Kaavia James to join in on #WadeWorldTour2019 fun!

See, apparently Gabrielle is in the south of France for the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, promoting her cop drama with Jessica AlbaLA’s Finest,” and they’ve turned this work trip into a beautiful vacay filled with sun, fun and even hanging with friends Ciara and Russel Wilson.

Check out photos of their trip to Cannes below.

Vive La France! Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & The Fam Are Living Their Best Life In Cannes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Haters gon Hate!

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 33 mins ago
07.19.19
Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG &…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
Report: Keke Palmer Being Considered For Permanent Position…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close