[VIDEO] Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub PLUS Our Favorite Grammy Night Pics of The Carters

Grammy night was filled with high-fashion, powerful music sets and of course, The Carters. Last night (Feb. 4) Jay-Z was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and in addition to thanking artists that helped create a lane for Hip-Hop to be seen as a respected force on the world’s music stage, the business mogul took a moment to blast the Grammys for not giving his wife her proper due.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone, and never won Album of the Year,” he said, referencing Beyonce. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

“Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” before clarifying: “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

In addition to the jaw-dropping speech, we also got some pretty cool pics of The Carters. Check out the photos below.

