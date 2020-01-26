UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, His 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna and 9 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

Seven people were killed alongside Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash at the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas Sunday morning. The helicopter was headed to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks.

All nine victims have been identified: John Altobelli who is known as the ‘Kobe of the junior college baseball world,’ his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa who played on the same club team as Gianna Bryant, as well as assistant coach of the Mamba girls’ basketball team Christina Mauser, Bryant’s private pilot Ara Zobayan and mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but many speculate the foggy conditions and flying too low are to blame.

Kobe and GiGi Bryant were survived by his wife Vanessa, and their daughters — Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story still developing.

