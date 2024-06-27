Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year

Every year, for the past 23 years to be exact, Tribeca Film Festival has hosted its week-long takeover of the “triangle below Canal Street,” in addition to a few other quite iconic neighborhoods of New York City. From the renowned SVA Theatre nestled in the bustling chic of Chelsea to the fast-paced energy that makes Union Square any city dweller’s hotspot on a daily basis, the film-lover festivities certainly extend well beyond the TriBeCa trifold.
This year proved to be no different, minus the fact that it’s now simply “Tribeca Festival” — there’s simply way more than films! — to reflect the addition of panels, interactive media, a newly-added two-day extension dedicated specifically to creator Robert De Niro — more on that later! — and even tapings of live podcast episodes with insightful Q&A’s for most if not all of the screenings.
We were on the scene from the Opening Night premiere of fashion icon Diane Von Furstenberg’s new Hulu documentary, hosted by Gayle King fittingly enough, well into a late-night 40th anniversary screening of 1983 hip-hop classic Beat Street, hosted by Nas fittingly as well, that helped close out the jam-packed weekend on a high note with the announcement of a Beat Street Broadway play in the works.
On that note, we’re here to tell you that after a week (and then some!) of jumping from theater to theater, Black Hollywood has a lot of good things coming your way in 2024 and beyond.
RELATED: Road To TriBeCa – David Fortune Talks Big Win With ‘Color Book’ And The Importance Of Telling Black Narratives [INTERVIEW]
From feature films to documentaries, new takes on horror to new revelations about a handful of heroes in Black culture, Tribeca Festival didn’t disappoint in letting those stories be told. Some of our personal favorites included the debut of Color Book by rising Black filmmaker David Fortune (exclusive interview at link above), who was met with a standing ovation within the Village East by Angelika auditorium as the closing credits rolled…and for very good reason! Also on our radar was an interesting take on Black horror coming all the way from Nigeria in the form of The Weekend. We can’t give the big climax away, but let’s just say filmmaker Daniel Oriahi really had us holding onto our skin extra tight.
The late Renaissance Man himself Harry Belafonte, Detroit techno pioneer Carl Craig, dancehall queen Sister Nancy, EGOT-nearing Broadway actress Renée Elise Goldsberry and dearly-missed soul king Luther Vandross were just some of the Black stars at the center of immensely insightful documentaries that gave fresh perspectives into their respective lives. Arriving at Tribeca to premiere projects, either starring in or producing, included a who’s-who of Black Hollywood’s elite, including but not limited to Whoopi Goldberg with her annual curation of animated shorts, seamless rapper-turned-actor Method Man, Lena Waithe, Naturi Naughton as a producer on the aforementioned Color Book, Serena Williams, Jessie Williams, Kerry Washington and many, many, many others.
You’ll see what we mean by the gallery below.
Take a look at how Black Hollywood showed out at Tribeca Festival 2024 in New York City below:
Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. OPENING NIGHT: Gayle King and Diane Von Furstenberg at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
2. OPENING NIGHT: Gloria Reuben at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
3. OPENING NIGHT: Brian Tee at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
4. OPENING NIGHT: Dee Poku at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
5. OPENING NIGHT: Joe Brewster at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
6. OPENING NIGHT: Gayle King at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
7. OPENING NIGHT: Diane von Furstenberg at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
8. DAY 1: Mdharimi Nkemi at the “Shorts: It’s Complicated” screening of ‘Original Skin’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 06, 2024
Union Square – New York City
9. DAY 1: Gisele Xtravaganza at the ‘I’m Your Venus’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 06, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
10. DAY 1: Dominque Jackson at the ‘I’m Your Venus’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 06, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
11. DAY 1: A drag performance at the ‘I’m Your Venus’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 06, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
12. DAY 1: Jose Disla Xtravaganza at the ‘I’m Your Venus’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 06, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
13. DAY 1: Ikechukwu Ufomadu arrives with cake at ‘The French Italian’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 06, 2024
East Village – New York City
14. DAY 1: Ahaise at the ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
15. DAY 1: Alexis Zollicoffer at the ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
16. DAY 1: Hartbeat’s “Group Therapy” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
17. DAY 1: Errol Sadler at Hartbeat’s “Group Therapy” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
18. DAY 1: Producer Bryan Smiley at Hartbeat’s “Group Therapy” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
19. DAY 1: 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome LunchSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
20. DAY 1: Sheila Nevins, W. Kamau Bell and Archie Gips at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome LunchSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
21. DAY 1: AnnaSophia Robb, Effie T. Brown and Brian Tee at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome LunchSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
22. DAY 1: Effie T. Brown and Joe Brewster at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome LunchSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
23. DAY 1: Daveed Diggs at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome LunchSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
24. DAY 1: W. Kamau Bell at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome LunchSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
25. DAY 1: Gloria Reuben at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome LunchSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
26. DAY 2: Sister Nancy performs at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
27. DAY 2: Sister Nancy doing what she does best at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
28. DAY 2: Sister Nancy and DJ Gravy at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
29. DAY 2: Naiyelli Romero Agüero, Ngardy Conteh George, Sister Nancy, Alison Duke, Miata Massaquoi Duke, Renée Neufville, Eugene Weis, and Lucas Joseph at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
30. DAY 2: Sister Nancy at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
31. DAY 2: Renée Neufville of Zhané at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
32. DAY 2: Miata Massaquoi Duke and Alison Duke at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
33. DAY 2: Chidi Udengwu at the “Shorts: Personal Best” premiere of ‘JUMPMAN’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 07, 2024
Union Square – New York City
34. DAY 2: Laketa Caston at ‘The A-Frame’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 07, 2024
Union Square – New York City
35. DAY 2: Amber Ruffin at the ‘Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 07, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
36. DAY 2: Solomon Georgio at the ‘Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 07, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
37. DAY 2: Dagmawi Abebe and a guest at the ‘McVeigh’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 07, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
38. DAY 2: Contessa Gayles, Dedra Robbins, Amelia Boles and Teylar Bradley with guests at ‘The Debutantes’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
39. DAY 2: Aisha Summers-Burke at ‘The Debutantes’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
40. DAY 2: Dedra Robbins, Contessa Gayles, Teylar Bradley and Amelia Boles at ‘The Debutantes’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
41. DAY 2: Teylar Bradley at ‘The Debutantes’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
42. DAY 2: Amelia Boles at ‘The Debutantes’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
43. DAY 2: Dedra Robbins at ‘The Debutantes’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
44. DAY 2: Contessa Gayles at ‘The Debutantes’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
45. DAY 2: Koby Kumi-Diaka, Harold Daniels III, Amin Joseph, Sharae Nikai, David Lassiter, Crystal Lee Brown and Billy “Sly” Williams at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
46. DAY 2: Harold Daniels III at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
47. DAY 2: David Lassiter at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
48. DAY 2: Billy “Sly” Williams at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
49. DAY 2: Amin Joseph, Sharae Nikai and Koby Kumi-Diaka at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
50. DAY 2: Koby Kumi-Diaka at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
51. DAY 2: Amin Joseph (in gold!) at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
52. DAY 2: Sharae Nikai dressed for the occasion at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
53. DAY 2: Blake Hunt, Alejandro Courtney, Nyree Stevens, Prentice Cox, Sergio Acevedo, and Richard Jacobs at the ‘Quad Gods’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
54. DAY 2: ‘Quad Gods’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
55. DAY 2: Demi Adejuyigbe at the ‘Boys Go To Jupiter’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City
56. DAY 2: Tatiana Washington at the ‘BRATS’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
57. DAY 2: Eric West at the ‘BRATS’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
58. DAY 2: Eric West at the ‘BRATS’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
59. DAY 2: Angela Howard and Matt Stone at the ‘Casa Bonita Mi Amore!’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
60. DAY 2: William Phoenix at the “Shorts: Get Comfortable” screening of ‘Jane Austen’s Period Drama’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 07, 2024
Union Square – New York City
61. DAY 3: Jimmy Jenkins and Beverly Sade at the “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G” screening of ‘Poof’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
62. DAY 3: Whoopi Goldberg all smiles at the “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
63. DAY 3: Larry Adams, Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Jenkins, Tom Leonardis and Ian Wishingrad from the film ‘Poof’ at the “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
64. DAY 3: “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G ” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
65. DAY 3: The lady herself attends “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G”Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
66. DAY 3: Dariel Filomeno at the “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G” premiere of ‘Nate & John’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
67. DAY 3: ‘Black Table’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
68. DAY 3: Anthony Campbell at the ‘Black Table’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
69. DAY 3: Executive producer Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Kenny Leon at the ‘Black Table’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
70. DAY 3: Executive producers Geeta Gandbhir, Sam Pollard, and Alisa Payne at the ‘Black Table’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
71. DAY 3: Co-directors/screenwriters Bill Mack and John Antonio James at the ‘Black Table’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
72. DAY 3: Mona Koochek, Shaneixqui Brown, Tania Martins, Elle Ryann Mcadam, and Kabriel Lilly at the “Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice” screening of ‘Next Week’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
73. DAY 3: Rita Roca and Raina Landolfi of standout film ‘Ripe’ at “Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice”Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
74. DAY 3: Maria Belen Poncio, Vindhya Gupta and Anooya Swamy at the “Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice” screening of ‘Jooyein (Lice)’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
75. DAY 3: Ryan Jamaal Swain at the ‘Treasure’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
76. DAY 3: Kerry Washington and Nicole Avant pose for a portrait before their ‘Storytellers’ eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
77. Leading ladies for the ‘Storytellers: Kerry Washington And Nicole Avant’ eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
78. DAY 3: Luigi Pingitore, Mary Louise Parker, Jago, Whoopi Goldberg and Luca Tommassini at the ‘Jago Into The White’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City
79. DAY 3: Jacob Ming Trent at ‘The Shallow Tale Of A Writer Who Decided To Write About A Serial Killer’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
80. DAY 3: Sydney Cole Alexander at ‘The Shallow Tale Of A Writer Who Decided To Write About A Serial Killer’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
81. DAY 3: Stars of AT&T’s Untold Stories 2023 Winner ‘Color Book’ attend the film’s premiere one year laterSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
82. DAY 3: Will Catlett, Jeremiah Alexander Daniels and director David Fortune at the premiere of AT&T’s Untold Stories 2023 winner ‘Color Book’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
83. DAY 3: Jeremiah Alexander Daniels and Will Catlett at the ‘Color Book’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
84. DAY 3: Terri J. Vaughn, Brandee Evans, Jeremiah Alexander Daniels, Will Catlett and David Fortune at the ‘Color Book’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
85. The cast of ‘Color Book’ accepting a standing ovationSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
86. DAY 3: Terri J. Vaughn at the ‘Color Book’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
87. DAY 3: Brandee Evans speaks during the Q&A at the ‘Color Book’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
88. DAY 3: A star is born with Jeremiah Alexander DanielsSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
89. DAY 3: A cast with something worth celebrating at the premiere of ‘Color Book’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
90. DAY 3: Huron Lengus, Lucy Ali and Simon Ali of ‘Searching for Amani’ pose for a portraitSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
91. Debra Aroko at the ‘Searching For Amani’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
92. DAY 3: Huron Lengus at the ‘Searching For Amani’ PremiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
93. DAY 3: Simon Ali at the ‘Searching For Amani’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
94. DAY 3: Lucy Ali at the ‘Searching For Amani’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
95. DAY 3: Cast and crew at the ‘Searching For Amani’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
96. DAY 3: Cast and crew at the ‘Missing From Fire Trail Road’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City
97. DAY 3: Stevie Van Zandt and Darlene Love at the ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca PAC
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
98. DAY 3: Stevie Van Zandt, Palmyra Delran, Darlene Love and Ruben Blades at the ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca PAC
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
99. DAY 3: Darlene Love at the ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca PAC
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
100. DAY 3: Bill Teck, Steven Van Zandt and Darlene Love at the ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca PAC
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
101. DAY 4: Shavana Calder at the ‘La Cocina’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
102. DAY 4: Motell Foster at the ‘La Cocina’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
103. DAY 4: Marsha Stephanie Blake at ‘The Knife’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
104. DAY 4: Amari Price at ‘The Knife’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
105. DAY 4: Aiden Price at ‘The Knife’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
106. DAY 4: Aiden Price and Amari Price at ‘The Knife’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
107. DAY 4: Kyle Townsend at ‘The Knife’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
108. DAY 4: Nnamdi Asomugha at ‘The Knife’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
109. DAY 4: Kerry Washington at ‘The Knife’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
110. DAY 4: Antonique Smith at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
111. DAY 4: Rocio Contreras at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
112. DAY 4: Charlii Sebunya at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
113. DAY 4: C.J. Wallace, son of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
114. DAY 4: Emir Lewis and Morgan Lewis at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
115. DAY 4: Nikki D at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
116. DAY 4: W. Kamau Bell at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
117. DAY 4: dream hampton and rapper Black Thought at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
118. DAY 4: The Roots rapper Black Thought at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
119. DAY 4: dream hampton at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
120. DAY 4: Tory Kittles at the ‘Lake George’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
121. DAY 4: Anish Merchant at the “NOW Showcase A” premiere of ‘Yanqui’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
122. DAY 4: Elmi Rashid Elmi, Fatah Ghedi, director Yasemin Samdereli and Amina Mohamed at the ‘Samia’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
123. DAY 4: Amina Mohamed at the ‘Samia’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
124. DAY 4: Fatah Ghedi at the ‘Samia’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
125. DAY 4: Elmi Rashid Elmi at the ‘Samia’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
126. DAY 4: Daniel Hernandez at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
127. DAY 4: Naomi Kelechi Odhiambo at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
128. DAY 4: Olivia Kpalete at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
129. DAY 4: Vanessa Yeboah at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
130. DAY 4: Melodie Simina at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
131. DAY 4: Lamin Leroy Gibba at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
132. DAY 4: Cast and crew at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘I Need Your Love’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
133. DAY 4: Cinematographer Alexander Roque Petersen at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘This Really Happened’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
134. DAY 4: Jordan Coleman at the ‘Shorts: NY People Watching’ premiere of ‘En El Bronx Part 2’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
135. DAY 4: Armani Ortiz and Gelila Bekele at the ‘Shorts: NY People Watching’ premiere of ‘En El Bronx Part 2’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
136. DAY 4: Cast and crew of ‘En El Bronx Part 2’ attend the “Shorts: NY People Watching” premiere eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
137. DAY 4: Tij D’oyen at the “Shorts: NY People Watching” premiere of ‘Nepotism, Baby!’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
138. DAY 4: Jamal Solomon, Maggie Roberts, Ivan Cash, Gideon Irving at the “Shorts: NY People Watching” premiere of ‘Sea Lion Cow’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
139. DAY 4: Christina Djossa at ‘The Daily: Experience In Audio Journalism’ GalaSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
140. DAY 4: Saeed Jones, Lena Waithe, Sam Sanders and Zach Stafford at ‘Vibe Check Live’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
141. DAY 4: Lena Waithe at ‘Vibe Check Live’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
142. DAY 4: Nicolas LECX and Sarah Malléon at the “Shorts: Course Correction” screening of ‘Mermaids’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
143. DAY 4: Director Dur Jamjoom and guests at the “Shorts: Course Correction” screening of ‘Kum-Kum’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
144. DAY 4: Morgan Grier at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
145. DAY 4: The cast and crew of ‘Coco’ at the film’s “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
146. DAY 4: Erinnicole Goodwin, Elexis Ray Goodwin and guests at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
147. DAY 4: Andrew Asemokai at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
148. DAY 4: Sydni Chustz at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
149. DAY 4: Marie-Françoise Theodore at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
150. DAY 4: Kwele Serrell at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
151. DAY 4: Rodney Lucas at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Black Hercules’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
152. DAY 4: Emmanuel Jean, Starr Nathan and Kai Bailer at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Earthshine’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
153. DAY 4: Justin Lacob, Sari Thayer, Rodney Lucas, Sari Thayer and Sari Thayer at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Black Hercules’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
154. DAY 4: Cast and crew of ‘Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World’ at its “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
155. DAY 4: Khari Cain and guest at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City
156. DAY 4: Lisa Edelstein, Deja Monique Cruz, Gina Torres, Delaney Rowe and Erik Griffin of ‘The Everything Pot’ pose for a portraitSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
157. DAY 4: Gina Torres at ‘The Everything Pot’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
158. DAY 4: Anika Collier Navaroli at the ‘Hacking Hate’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
159. DAY 4: Daniel Oriahi, Oluchi Afurobi and Uche Okocha attend ‘The Weekend’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
160. DAY 4: Oluchi Afurobi at ‘The Weekend’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
161. DAY 4: Uche Okocha at ‘The Weekend’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
162. DAY 4: Uche Okocha at ‘The Weekend’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City
163. DAY 5: Alexandra Schwartz, Vinson Cunningham and Naomi Fry at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
164. DAY 5: Catherine Jaffee, Zolani Maho and Pippa Ehrlich at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
165. DAY 5: Leo Duran, Chenjerai Kumanyika, Sam Riddell, Diane Hodson and Peter Bresnan at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
166. DAY 5: Saadiqua and Chenjerai Kumanyika at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
167. DAY 5: Julie Shapiro, Amy Pearl, Aaron Edwards and John DeLore at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
168. DAY 5: William Kachi at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
169. DAY 5: Alimi Ballard at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
170. DAY 5: Adrian Snagg and Renée Wilson at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
171. DAY 5: Jordan Hull at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
172. DAY 5: Caro Guzman at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
173. DAY 5: Caro Guzman at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
174. DAY 5: Tammy L. Hall with all the love while attending the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
175. DAY 5: Menra Mapfumo and Reverend Mark Thompson at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At LargeSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City
176. DAY 5: Blanco Brown at the ‘Rebel Country’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
177. DAY 5: Janet Lee, Breland, Brooke Eden, Blanco Brown, Francis Whately, Lindsay Ell and Frank Ray at the ‘Rebel Country’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
178. DAY 5: Breland at the ‘Rebel Country’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
179. DAY 5: Jeremy O. Harris at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
180. DAY 5: Jakeem Powell at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
181. DAY 5: Natasha Walfall at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
182. DAY 5: ShaQuanna Williams at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
183. DAY 5: Natalia-Leigh Brown and Chris Moukarbel at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
184. DAY 5: Jonah O’Hara-David at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
185. DAY 5: Malcolm Callender at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
186. DAY 5: Sidney Diaz at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
187. DAY 5: The cast of ‘Bad Shabbos’ pose for a portraitSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
188. DAY 5: Method Man at the ‘Bad Shabbos’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 10, 2024
East Village – New York City
189. DAY 5: …looking sharp, Meth!Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 10, 2024
East Village – New York City
190. DAY 5: Chazz Foggie at the ‘Bad Shabbos’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 10, 2024
East Village – New York City
191. DAY 5: Nelini Stamp at the “1-800-ON-HER-OWN” premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
192. DAY 5: Christy Turlington Burns and Abby Phillip at the Tribeca X “Every Mother Counts: Inspiring Action and Driving Change Through the Power of Storytelling” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City
193. DAY 5: Terry Crews speaks at the Tribeca X “Super Serious – Everything is Entertainment” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City
194. DAY 5: Jae Trevits, Kelsey Bascom, Brooke Shields and Rowan Henchy at the Tribeca X “BEYOND TYPE 1” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City
195. DAY 5: Byron Allen and Kamaron Leach at the Tribeca X “The Value Of Independence In A Shifting Media Landscape” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City
196. DAY 5: Byron Allen speaks at the Tribeca X “The Value Of Independence In A Shifting Media Landscape” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City
197. DAY 5: Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Ben Proudfoot and Shayne Millington at the Tribeca X “Celebration Of The Most Famous Line In Advertising” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City
198. DAY 5: Aja Naomi King speaks at the Tribeca X “Celebration Of The Most Famous Line In Advertising” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City
199. DAY 6: Kimberly Paige speaks at the Tribeca X “The BET Brand Revolution: Championing Black Culture Through Authentic Expression” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 11, 2024
Financial District – New York City
200. DAY 6: Vincent Grashaw, Tim Blake Nelson, Erica Gimpel, Glenn E. Plummer and Andrew Liner of ‘Bang Bang’ pose for a portraitSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 11, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
201. DAY 6: Glenn E. Plummer at the ‘Bang Bang’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 11, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
202. DAY 6: Kalalea at the “IMI And Audio Flux Present Pet Sounds” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 11, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
203. DAY 6: Musician Terrick Odom at the ‘Emergent City’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 11, 2024
East Village – New York City
204. DAY 6: NYS Assembly Rep (D) 51st District Marcela Mitaynes at the ‘Emergent City’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 11, 2024
East Village – New York City
205. DAY 7: Director Jamie Perault at the second “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Budd, Sweat & Tearz’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City
206. DAY 7: Carl Craig performs at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
207. DAY 7: Carl Craig giving the crowd what they wantSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
208. DAY 7: Felicia Jones and Tori Jones at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
209. DAY 7: Carl Dean and DJ Holographic at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
210. DAY 7: Moodymann at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
211. DAY 7: Moodymann and Traci Washington at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
212. DAY 7: KESSWA at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
213. DAY 7: Danys Mora and Francisco Mora at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
214. DAY 7: DJ Minx at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
215. DAY 7: Carl Craig at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
216. DAY 7: Laverne Cox speaks at a “Storytellers” event with Jet ToomerSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
217. DAY 7: Jet Toomer and Laverne Cox for “Storytellers”Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
218. DAY 7: Jet Toomer at a “Storytellers” event with Laverne CoxSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
219. DAY 7: Laverne Cox for “Storytellers”Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
220. DAY 7: Lennie James and Ariyon Bakare at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City
221. DAY 7: Cast and crew at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City
222. DAY 7: Jodie Simone Howe at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City
223. DAY 7: Irma Inniss at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City
224. DAY 7: Tamara Lawrence at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City
225. DAY 7: Nathaniel Price at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City
226. DAY 7: Sophia Clark at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
227. DAY 7: Cast and crew at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
228. DAY 7: Chas Todd and Matt Mitchener at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
229. DAY 7: Da’Jour Jones and guests at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
230. DAY 7: Jamiersen Green at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
231. DAY 7: Jamel Johnson at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
232. DAY 7: Charles Todd at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
233. DAY 7: Jordan Peters at the Prime Video x ‘My Lady Jane’ screening + Q&ASource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
234. DAY 8: Kharmony Fortune at the ‘A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
235. DAY 8: Cast and crew at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
236. DAY 8: Lisa Fischer and Seveda Williams at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
237. DAY 8: Dawn Porter at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
238. DAY 8: Deborah Roberts and Al Roker at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
239. DAY 8: Robin Clark and Carlos Alomar at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
240. DAY 8: Bryan Gentry at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
241. DAY 8: Leah Smith at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
242. DAY 8: Fonzi Thornton at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
243. DAY 8: Melissa Murray attends Strict Scrutiny Live tapingSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
244. DAY 8: Elie Mystal attends Strict Scrutiny Live tapingSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
245. DAY 8: Angel McCoughtry, Dawn Porter, and Sue Bird at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
246. DAY 8: Khristina Williams and Greydy Diaz at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
247. DAY 8: Nick Arrington at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
248. DAY 8: Terri Jackson and Michael Goldsholl at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
249. DAY 8: Marissa Hill at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
250. DAY 8: Dawn Porter and Sue Bird at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
251. DAY 8: Deka Mohamed Osman and Amina Mohamed Ahmed at the Tribeca Festival Awards CeremonySource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
252. DAY 8: Show it off, ladies!Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
253. DAY 8: W. Kamau Bell, Simon Ali, Lucy Ali, Huron Lengus, Debra Aroko, and Nicole Gormley at the Tribeca Festival Awards CeremonySource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
254. DAY 8: Nnamdi Asomugha at the Tribeca Festival Awards CeremonySource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
255. DAY 8: Gloria Reuben at the Tribeca Festival Awards CeremonySource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
256. DAY 8: Nnamdi Asomugha and Gloria Reuben at the Tribeca Festival Awards CeremonySource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
257. DAY 8: Well deserved!Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
258. DAY 8: Lucy Ali, Nicole Gormley, Simon Ali, Huron Lengus, Debra Aroko, and Peter Goetz at the Tribeca Festival Awards CeremonySource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
259. DAY 8: W. Kamau Bell at the Tribeca Festival Awards CeremonySource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
260. DAY 8: Tawny Newsome at the ‘Nuked’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
261. DAY 8: Casey Baron introduces Kieran Culkin In Conversation With Jesse EisenbergSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
262. DAY 8: Kieran Culkin In Conversation With Jesse Eisenberg “Storytellers” eventSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
263. DAY 8: Amber Ruffin at the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
264. DAY 8: Ayana Baraka at the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
265. DAY 8: Andraya Carter at the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
266. DAY 8: Serena Williams shines at her ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
267. DAY 8: Mrs. Williams has something to say!Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
268. DAY 8: Andraya Carter, Kimberley A. Martin and Jessica Sims at the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
269. DAY 8: Serena looking sereneSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City
270. DAY 9: Steven Webster at the “Shorts: Off Your Meds” screening for ‘Six Feet Deep’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 14, 2024
Union Square – New York City
271. DAY 9: Ryan Hood at the “Shorts: Off Your Meds” screening for ‘Six Feet Deep’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 14, 2024
Union Square – New York City
272. DAY 9: Miles Fowler at the “Shorts: Off Your Meds” screening for ‘Swollen’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 14, 2024
Union Square – New York City
273. DAY 9: Jay Jordan and Carmen Perez-Jordan at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
274. DAY 9: Raoul Roach and Kadar Roach at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
275. DAY 9: Rosario Dawson at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
276. DAY 9: Jesse Williams at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
277. DAY 9: Jasiri X at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
278. DAY 9: Maya Jupiter and Aloe Blacc at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
279. DAY 9: Roque Starz and RodStarz at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
280. DAY 9: Aja Monet at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
281. DAY 9: Shari Belafonte at the ‘Following Harry’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
282. DAY 9: LeRone Wilson and Mike Jones at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
283. DAY 9: Cutman LG and Arthur Baker at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
284. DAY 9: Rap icon Melle Mel at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
285. DAY 9: Hip-hop pioneer Kool Moe Dee at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
286. DAY 9: Tony Touch at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
287. DAY 9: Tony Touch and Statik Selektah at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
288. DAY 9: Queens-bred rap legend Nas hosts the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
289. DAY 9: When you get to host a 40th anniversary screening of your favorite filmSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
290. DAY 9: Nasir Jones with the one micSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
291. DAY 9: Melle Mel all smiles at the 40th Anniversary screening of ‘Beat Street’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
292. DAY 9: Scorpio and Melle Mel at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
293. DAY 9: Pro Era rapper CJ Fly at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
294. DAY 9: The one and only MC Sha Rock at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
295. DAY 9: Michael Holman, Richard Fern and Arthur Baker at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
296. DAY 9: Queen Lisa Lee at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
297. DAY 9: LG and Crystal J at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
298. DAY 9: Stephanie and Mr. Wave at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
299. DAY 9: Fly Girl Mc Debbie D. at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
300. DAY 9: Sybil Bachele at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
301. DAY 9: Nuri Hazzard at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
302. DAY 9: Nas poses for pics at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screeningSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
303. DAY 9: Represent! Represent!Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
304. DAY 9: Nas signs a copy of his classic debut album, ‘Illmatic’Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City
305. DAY 10: Kelli O’Hara and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
306. DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry giving it her all onstage at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
307. DAY 10: Billy Porter and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform together at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
308. DAY 10: Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform together at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
309. DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr. at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
310. DAY 10: Leslie Odom Jr. at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
311. DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ariana DeBose at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
312. DAY 10: Don Wildman and Melissa Haizlip at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
313. DAY 10: Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
314. DAY 10: Billy Porter and Renée Elise Goldsberry at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
315. DAY 10: Billy Porter at the ‘Satisfied’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
316. DAY 10: The belle of the ballSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City
317. DAY 10: Joy Bryant and Arthur Bradford at ‘The Turning Point: To Be Destroyed’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
318. DAY 10: Michael Young at ‘The Turning Point: To Be Destroyed’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
319. DAY 10: Shayla Harris at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
320. DAY 10: David Brown and Asif Burnett at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
321. DAY 10: Shayla Harris, Justin SImien and Liat Rubin at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
322. DAY 10: Darnell Martin at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
323. DAY 10: Ganeesh Genus at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
324. DAY 10: Donald Bogle at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
325. DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
326. DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell, Aramide Tinubu, Donald Bogle and Justin Simien at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
327. DAY 10: Lena Waithe at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
328. DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell, Donald Bogle, Lena Waithe and Justin Simien at MGM+’s ‘Hollywood Black’ premiereSource:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theater
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City
329. …and that’s a wrap!Source:Getty
2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theater
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City