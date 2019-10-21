CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai Martin As Beyoncé Are A Halloween Mood 4 Eva

Posted October 21, 2019

Halloween is right around the corner and of course, the folks over at black-ish are killing it!

While last year was all about Wakanda, this year’s episode “Everybody Blames Raymond” is all about the ladies. Tracee Ellis Ross’ Rainbow is giving us “Ladies First” with her Queen Latifah costume and Marsai Martin’s Diane is giving us “Single Ladies” with Beyoncé.

Black-ish Halloween Episode Season 6

Source: Mitch Haaseth/ABC / Mitch Haaseth/ABC


In addition to these looks, Dre (Anthony Anderson), Bow and baby Devante give us their best rendition of Alladin and Princess Jasmine.

“Our family pride themselves on staying on trend for their Halloween costumes,” black-ish executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly recently told Glamour. “The live-action Aladdin was such a big hit this year, it was an easy pick.”

Oh, and Junior (Marcus Scribner) decides he is going as Professor Klump from Nutty Professor.

Take a sneak peek of the 6th episode of black-ish that drops on October 29:

Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai Martin As Beyoncé Are A Halloween Mood 4 Eva  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC

2. Black-ish Halloween Episode Season 6

Black-ish Halloween Episode Season 6 Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC

3.

Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC

4.

Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC

5.

Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC

6.

Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC

7.

Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC

8.

Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC

9.

Source:Mitch Haaseth/ABC
Latest
Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By…
 10 hours ago
10.22.19
16 items
Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style…
 11 hours ago
10.22.19
20 items
InStyle Awards 2019 Brought Braided Beauties And Bold…
 12 hours ago
10.22.19
Gabrielle Union Was Spotted Wearing A Sheet Mask…
 14 hours ago
10.22.19
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Suge Knight Says Nick Cannon Is Writing A…
 15 hours ago
10.22.19
TMZ Video Slot Machine Launch
TMZ’s Van Lathan Fired After Newsroom Confrontation
 15 hours ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 16 hours ago
10.22.19
HELLO WORLD: This Black Woman Is Building A…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jordyn Woods Debuts A New…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
NBA Player Marcus Banks Celebrates His Birthday At Chateau Nightclub & Gardens
Suge Knight Signs Life Rights Over To Ray…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 2 days ago
10.22.19
The Dogg Father! 9 Reasons Why Snoop Dogg…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close