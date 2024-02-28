Listen Live
This You?: First Images Of ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ #FreaknikDoc

Published on February 28, 2024

Stone Soul Vendor Graphics
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

Source: Hulu / hulu


Ever since word got out that there would be an official documentary about the famed, or infamous, Freaknik of the 1990’s, people of a certain age were shooketh that they would be spotted in archival footage. The arrival of first look images from Hulu’s forthcoming documentary, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, has surely raised their anxiety.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is set to premiere on March 21. The doc boasts that it will reveal the “untold” story of the HBCU picnic in Atlanta that managed to go viral before the advent of social media.

While the official trailer won’t be dropping unit tomorrow (Thursday, February 29) at 8am, on the last day of Black History Month, Hulu is encouraging viewers to drop reactions on Twitter and TikTok with the hashtag #FreaknikDoc.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is executive produced by Jermaine Dupri, Uncle Luke, and 21 Savage while the showrunner is Geraldine Porras and it is directed P. Frank Williams. Check out the first images in the gallery below. You can bet the social media detectives will be searching for the non-celebs, so pray for their mentions in advance.

 

