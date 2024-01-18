This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features ‘Origin,’ ‘The Book of Clarence’ & ‘Quiz Lady’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It’s been awhile, but our ‘What to Watch’ lists are back. In our humble opinion, the first film list of the year comes with some of 2024’s best movies . Whether you decide to spend your weekend inside with the convenience of these films available on your favorite streamers or catch a flick in theaters, we have a nicely curated list for you. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.

Winter is a great time to snuggle up in your favorite hoodie, order some popcorn and head to the theater. There are a number of films being released in theaters and on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Be sure that catch a few of our top picks for the coziest season.

Long-awaited films like the Ava DuVernay directed Origin, starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor are already poised to break records at the box office. Fans are still enamored by the dark and twisted yet comical film that is American Fiction, featuring actors Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Erika Alexander.

Films included on our list like The Book of Clarence, The Color Purple and Wonka have remained in the box office for weeks, and they are all worth checking out or revisiting.

Another film added to the list already debuted in theaters but Dumb Money makes its way to Netflix so everyone can enjoy one of the most interesting stock market stories.

We have also included Hulu’s comedy film Quiz Lady, which stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. Whether it is a comedy, drama, action or documentary film that you crave, this list will give you everything that you and the family the film fix you need.

Comment what Winter films you’re excited to catch below.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ films this week below:

