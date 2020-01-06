It’s officially awards season. We’re kicking off 2020 with the Golden Globes Awards which aired Sunday evening. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Kerry Washington were in attendance.
Per usual, the fashion was amazing but the hairstyles this time around were worth a discussion. We saw a variety of looks that made me think this year’s red carpet styles will be taken to a new level. For the Golden Globes we saw a lot of loose curls, pixie cuts and simple, elegant hairdos.
If you’re looking for some hairstyle inspiration for 2020, get into the 10 looks that slayed on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet.
These Hairstyles Slayed On The 2020 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. CYNTHIA ERIVO AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Cynthia Erivo rocked a short, white pixie cut on the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards. She is no stranger to making bold, colorful statements with her hair.
2. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Kerry Washington went for a chic bob at the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards. This was the perfect look for such a sexy, risqué ensemble.
3. KAREN PITTMAN AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Karen Pittman showed just how good simplicity is on the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards. By pinning her hair back into a lower bun, we’re able to see the beauty of her face.
4. ZOE KRAVITZ AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Zoë Kravitz showed off her signature pixie cut at the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards. This will forever be a good look on her.
5. WINNIE HARLOW AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Winnie Harlow gave vintage Hollywood vibes at the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards. Her soft curls went perfectly with her black, sparkly dress.
6. INDYA MOORE AT THE THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Tens across the board for ‘Pose’ actress Indya Moore. She went for a long, curly mane on the red carpet of the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards.
7. ZURI HALL AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Zuri Hall’s short curly hairstyle went perfectly with her metallic dress at the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards.
8. LALA MILIAN AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lala Milan is coming for our necks in 2020! The actress and social media influencer attended the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards with hair and makeup to die for.
9. NINA PARKER AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Can we please get into Nina Parker’s look at the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards? Her hair and makeup is perfection!
10. TIFFANY HADDISH AT THE 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Tiffany Haddish went for a simple, slick back of the hair at the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards. Give them glamour, girl!