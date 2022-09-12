These Celebrities Served Top-Tier Looks For New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty
Music and entertainment’s most prominent stars stormed the streets of Manhattan for New York Fashion Week, which kicked off on Sept. 7. The week-long soiree is loaded with fun runway shows and glamourous after-parties organized by the best of the best in the high fashion world. A few celebs were spotted partying it up at the annual Harper’s BAZAAR Global ICONS party, and tons of notable figures sat in the front row during FENDI’s 25th-anniversary show in honor of the brand’s iconic baguette bag.
On Friday, the “Clayco Queen” Latto attended the Harper’s BAZAAR soiree looking lavish in a white MÔNOT gown. The gorgeous piece featured cutouts and big embroidered bows at the sides that complimented her curvy figure and cinched waist. Latto’s thick thighs were also on full display in the gleaming white ensemble. The “Big Energy” hitmaker wore silver Jimmy Choo heels and fun statement earrings along with the fun look.
On Instagram, Latto shared a recap video of her night out during fashion week, and it looks like she brought her sister Brooklyn Nikole along for the wild ride too. Before attending the Harper’s BAZAAR party, the 23-year-old star made a pit stop at Fe Noel’s fashion showcase. In the caption, the Atlante femcee said she was nervous about attending her first fashion week event. “I’m soooo shy in real life so I’m hella out of my element but I actually had a blast!!” Latto wrote. “Thank you to Fe Noel & Harpers Bazaaar for inviting me and making me feel so comfortable.”
Latto wasn’t the only celeb serving up looks during Fashion Week. Here are a few more celebs that turned heads during the big event.
1. Chloe Bailey
Sep. 9, Chloe Bailey attended the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom wearing a brown pleated leather dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 22 collection. The singer paired the look with dark blue velvet knee-length Fendi boots and a denim bag.
Bailey rocked her locs in big knotless braids.
2. June Ambrose
Fashion titan June Ambrose showed up and showed out at Harper’s BAZAAR Global ICONS party wearing a shimmering bright yellow frock courtesy of Marc Jacobs. The famous celebrity stylist and designer wore a black KHIA TULLAÉ bunny hat along with the unique look.
3. Ciara
Ciara was spotted walking the streets of New York City in a Black leather trench coat and boots from her brand Lita during fashion week. The famous singer put together a fashion showcase in honor of the brand.
4. Doja Cat
Doja Cat sat in the front row during the Bronx & Banco fashion show on Friday wearing a light blue cropped blouse with a matching skirt.
5. Doja Cat
On Saturday, the “Say So” crooner turned things up a notch at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards event wearing a Haute Viktor And Rolf pined striped suit from the designer’s Fall/Winter 22 collection.
The edgy suit featured dramatic shoulder pads, a blue and white dress shirt, and a matching tie. The pop star paired the ensemble with crimson-red heels and smokey makeup.
Doja Cat rocked a fun blonde buzz cut along with the stunning piece.
6. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey stunned at the Fendi showcase on Friday, wearing a grey trench coat from the designer. The 25-year-old model paired the fall-ready ensemble with pink heels and a yellow clutch. Harvey’s sculpted legs peered out from the comfy coat as she stopped to pose for the paparazzi.
7. Lori Harvey Attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS party
The bustling beauty was also spotted at the Global ICONS party wearing a breathtaking Christian Cowan high-waisted skirt and a cropped white halter top. Harvey wore her hair slicked back in a short pixie cut with neutral makeup.
8. LaLa Anthony
LaLa Anthony popped out for Ciara’s Lita fashion showcase wearing a tan knitted crop top halter and a matching high-waisted skirt from the singer’s buzzing fashion line. Anthony topped the curve-hugging fit off with huge gold hoop earrings, white heels, and a tri-colored clutch.
9. LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker
After Ciara’s showcase, LaLa Anthony zoomed over to the Fendi anniversary event. The star attended the event dressed down from head to toe in garments from the fashion house’s new collection. Anthony sat next to her superstar gal pal Kim Kardashian and actress Sarah Jessica Parker during the runway show.
10. Latto And Brooklyn Nikole
Latto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole turned heads at Tommy Hilfiger’s buzzing fashion showcase over the weekend. The sister duo rocked some fun pieces from the designer’s latest collection.