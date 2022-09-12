These Celebrities Served Top-Tier Looks For New York Fashion Week

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Music and entertainment’s most prominent stars stormed the streets of Manhattan for New York Fashion Week, which kicked off on Sept. 7. The week-long soiree is loaded with fun runway shows and glamourous after-parties organized by the best of the best in the high fashion world. A few celebs were spotted partying it up at the annual Harper’s BAZAAR Global ICONS party, and tons of notable figures sat in the front row during FENDI’s 25th-anniversary show in honor of the brand’s iconic baguette bag.

On Friday, the “Clayco Queen” Latto attended the Harper’s BAZAAR soiree looking lavish in a white MÔNOT gown. The gorgeous piece featured cutouts and big embroidered bows at the sides that complimented her curvy figure and cinched waist. Latto’s thick thighs were also on full display in the gleaming white ensemble. The “Big Energy” hitmaker wore silver Jimmy Choo heels and fun statement earrings along with the fun look.

On Instagram, Latto shared a recap video of her night out during fashion week, and it looks like she brought her sister Brooklyn Nikole along for the wild ride too. Before attending the Harper’s BAZAAR party, the 23-year-old star made a pit stop at Fe Noel’s fashion showcase. In the caption, the Atlante femcee said she was nervous about attending her first fashion week event. “I’m soooo shy in real life so I’m hella out of my element but I actually had a blast!!” Latto wrote. “Thank you to Fe Noel & Harpers Bazaaar for inviting me and making me feel so comfortable.”

Latto wasn’t the only celeb serving up looks during Fashion Week. Here are a few more celebs that turned heads during the big event.

