CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving Us Our Entire Life!

Posted January 28, 2020

We all know we code-switch from one social media platform to the other, putting our best foot or cleavage forward depending. But now thanks to iconic country singer Dolly Parton, this concept has been forever memorialized thanks to her news meme.

Enter the #DollyPartonChallenge.

Last week, the 74-year-old posted this on Instagram and started a hilarious movement:

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

 

 

Of course, some of our favorite Black female celebrities including Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, and Halle Berry joined in. Take a look!

These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving Us Our Entire Life!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Halle Berry

View this post on Instagram

#DollyPartonChallenge

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

2. Debbie Allen

3. Kerry Washington

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

4. Naomi Campbell

5. Janet Jackson

6. Hoda Kotb

7. Amanda Seales

View this post on Instagram

Tiffany DuBois does the #dollypartonchallenge

A post shared by amandaseales (@amandaseales) on

8. Wendy Williams

View this post on Instagram

This was fun @dollyparton. 💜💜💜

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

9. Danielle Brooks

10. Oprah Winfrey

11. Viola Davis

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by the legendary, @DollyParton! ❤️

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

Latest
Willie D
Willie D Wishes Charles Barkley Would’ve Died Instead…
 8 hours ago
01.29.20
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant by…
 8 hours ago
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Prices Soar, Scumbags Pushing Fakes
 8 hours ago
01.29.20
19 items
Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad
 9 hours ago
01.29.20
MANE SLAY: Lauren London’s Bob Is Giving Us…
 9 hours ago
01.29.20
Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is…
 23 hours ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
20 items
The Bald, The Baaaaad & The Beautiful: The…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
10 items
Taraji P. Henson Surprises Fans At Target For…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
JIMMY KIMMEL
Late Night Hosts Honor Kobe Bryant
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close