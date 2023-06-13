The Top Fun States in America for 2023 Named!

As we are entering the Summer months, it is a time for lots of fun adventures. Roller coasters, restaurants, and more! More than likely, you won’t have to travel far, as many of the states listed in WalletHub’s top 15 most fun states is probably just a short road trip away.
In their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.” Within those categories, WalletHub used 26 relevant metrics, including restaurants per Capita, beach quality, movie costs, and more.
Arizona, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina round off the top 15 states.
But what states are the top 10 most fun in the US? Check them all out below and start planning your tips!
You can check out the full findings at WalletHub
1. CaliforniaSource:Getty
With an overall score of 64.5 California is the #1 place in the country for fun with a #1 in recreation and employment and #4 in nightlife.
2. FloridaSource:Getty
With an overall score of 61.72 Florida is the #2 place in the country for fun with a #2 in recreation and employment and #11 in nightlife.
3. NevadaSource:Getty
With an overall score of 58.19 Nevada is the #3 place in the country for fun with a #1 in recreation and employment and #11 in nightlife.
4. New YorkSource:Getty
With an overall score of 56.44 New York is the #3 place in the country for fun with a #8 in recreation and employment and #8 in nightlife.
5. IllinoisSource:Getty
With an overall score of 53.42 Illinois is the #7 place in the country for fun with a #2 in recreation and employment and #8 in nightlife.
6. ColoradoSource:Getty
With an overall score of 53.43 Colorado is the #6 place in the country for fun with a #7 in recreation and employment and #8 in nightlife.
7. TexasSource:Getty
With an overall score of 52.16 Texas is the #5 place in the country for fun with a #13 in recreation and employment and #8 in nightlife.
8. WashingtonSource:Getty
With an overall score of 50.59 Washington is the #8 place in the country for fun with a #13 in recreation and employment and #9 in nightlife.
9. MinnesotaSource:Getty
With an overall score of 46.32 Minnesota is the #10 place in the country for fun with a #5 in recreation and employment and #9 in nightlife.
10. LouisanaSource:Getty
With an overall score of 44.21 Minnesota is the #15 place in the country for fun with a #6 in recreation and employment and #9 in nightlife.