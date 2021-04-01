CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

Posted 12 hours ago

Give me fashion, but make it dark. The ladies of ‘RHOA’ are all dressed to kill for the season thirteen reunion special as they stunned in all-black at the in-person reality TV affair.

Kandi Burruss teased fans, on social media, with her look and let’s just say, the mistress has arrived! Kandi a.k.a Mistress Angel brought the heat in latex while giving us a look straight out a pin-up girl catalog.

Despite her catty antics, LaToya gave us the entertainment we needed this season and she didn’t disappoint at the reunion with her feathery fashions. Toya initially claimed she wouldn’t be at reunion because she was sick, but sis pulled it together and showed up to show out and defend her villain role.

Marlo Hampton gave us major thigh action is a silhouette showing gown.

Keep scrolling to see what the ladies wore!

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kandi Burruss

Mistress Angel wore a black body suit, sleeves, collar and corset by Vex Latex. Her layered skirt was Reco Chapple. Kandi flashed her bedazzled stiletto nails by Tae Rene’ while blowing us a kiss. But the look wouldn’t be complete without her vintage hair flawlessly executed by Jodie Rowlands.

2. LaToya

LaToya served soft glam and skin in this custom Naomi minidress with feather detail. Nicole D. Hemmings a.k.a @nickydoesmyhair slayed this wig that is giving us beach waves. Makeup artist @Beatbytwiggy crafted Toya’s beat. According to Twiggy’s Instagram page, you can recreate this fabulous Spring-friendly lip using Mac Cosmetics’ “Cork” Lip Liner, Dose Of Colors Liquid Lipstick and Milani Cosmetics gloss.

 
 

3. Drew Sidora

Drew Sidora and her husband made a stunning couple at the RHOA reunion. Drew gave us a glimpse at her reunion look – a black ruch dress with eccentric shoulder.

4. Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton is serving us body ody in this Monot dress customized by Zam Barrett that leaves little to the imagination. Her shoes are Giuseppe and jewels by CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane. Hair by Stephen Webster. Makeup by Lah Luvie.

Latest
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy
 17 hours ago
04.01.21
Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Posing Heroes, 'A Dog Day Afternoon' Benefiting A Wish For Animals - Portraits
Death Row Records Turns 30
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap –…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Ghostface Killah Reminisces On Finding MF DOOM’s Beat…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
90th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards To Honor…
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Here’s What We Loved About The 2021 NAACP…
 3 days ago
03.29.21
Lil Nas X
Nick Young Calls Out Lil Nas X For…
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close