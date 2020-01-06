CLOSE
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About From the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Posted 16 hours ago

The first awards show of the decade kicked off with great red carpet fashion!  From Billy Porter to Taylor Swift, the biggest names in Hollywood hit the red carpet for the 77th Annual Golden Globe awards so it was only right we shared the red carpet moments everyone is talking about!

1. Jennifer Aniston wearing Christian Dior

Jennifer Aniston wearing Christian Dior Source:Getty

2. Kerry Washington in Altuzarra

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra Source:Getty

3. Taylor Swift in Etro

Taylor Swift in Etro Source:Getty

4. Portia DeRossi and Ellen Degeneres in Celine

Portia DeRossi and Ellen Degeneres in Celine Source:Getty

5. Tiffany Haddish in Galia Lahav

Tiffany Haddish in Galia Lahav Source:Getty

6. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Source:Getty

7. Joey King in Iris Van Herpen

Joey King in Iris Van Herpen Source:Getty

8. Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent Source:Getty

9. Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi

Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi Source:Getty

10. Billy Porter in Alex Vinash

Billy Porter in Alex Vinash Source:Getty

11. Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang

Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang Source:Getty

12. LaQuan Smith and Winnie Harlow in LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith and Winnie Harlow in LaQuan Smith Source:Getty

13. Charlize Theron in Christian Dior

Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Source:Getty

14. Jennifer Lopez in Valentio

Jennifer Lopez in Valentio Source:Getty

15. Lisa Bonet in Fendi and Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet in Fendi and Jason Momoa Source:Getty

