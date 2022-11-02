It didn’t take long for Angela Bassett’s style to make headlines following the Hollywood world premiere of the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Not only did her purple-tiered dress light up the red carpet, but her outfit was a fabulous reminder of each and every time Angela has illuminated the red carpet, slayed on the sidewalk, or given us a look that made us scream, “YASSSSSS!”
Known for her decades-long career in film, TV, and on the stage, Angela has also gained notoriety for her fashion prowess and topped several “Best Dressed” lists. Her style is one of sophistication and flair, inspired by celebrity stylist, Jennifer Austin.
Usually seen in bold, statement colors such as red, purple, and yellow, or well-tailored suits in fun sequins or funky prints, Angela knows how to dress her body and turn heads anywhere. She is a timeless, inspiring woman of all generations. Just like a queen.
In anticipation of the official of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Angela’s character as Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother, and Wakanda matriarch, we have pulled together some of our favorite looks over the past two years. Check out and see if your favorites are on the list.
The Queen Has Arrived: 7 Times Angela Bassett Served Us Royal Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World PremiereSource:Getty
This list would not be complete without the tiered jeweled toned purple/pink dress by Moschino and matching platform pumps that Angela wore to the October 26 premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The look had us wanting more style from the actress and the upcoming movie.
2. Walt Disney Company’s Coverage Of The D23 Expo 2022Source:Getty
Giving us Barbicore, yet sophisticated realness, another one of our favorite looks is a pink and red head-to-toe suit look. Angela wore this suit at the D23 Expo, Ultimate Disney fan event in September.
3. Chanel Hosts 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists DinnerSource:Getty
Black and white – especially when worn in Chanel – is one of the most classic color pairings out there. Angela showed us the power of these colors alongside some sexy, killer knee high boots when attending the Chanel 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on April 29, 2019.
4. The Rape Foundation’s 2019 Annual Brunch Benefiting Rape Treatment Center And Stuart House At Santa Monica-UCLA Medical CenterSource:Getty
At a Rape Foundation Brunch in 2019, Angela showed us just how good bright colors look on melanin skin with a yellow off-the-shoulder dress by Greta Constantine. Completed with a smile clutch and gold stacked pumps, the look celebrated femininity, womanhood, and power at such a wonderful event for those who stand up and take a stand on sexual abuse.
5. Premiere Of Paramount Pictures’ “Bumblebee”Source:Getty
Angela Bassett shimmied down the carpet showing her playful side at the premier of Bumblebee with a colorful Alberta Ferretti fringe dress from head to toe on December 09, 2018. Her pink pumps set the entire look off.
6. Summer 2018 TCA Press TourSource:Getty
While promoting Emergency 911, Angela Bassett stunned reporters and fans with a tailored navy blue patterned suit by BLUMARINE on August 2, 2018. Pairing the suit with her signature ponytail to show her cheekbones and an exaggerated white bow, the look echoed the sophistication the actress is known for.
7. World Premiere Of “Avengers: Infinity War”Source:Getty
Fringe sleeves on a sweater? Why yes, please. Angela stunned the red carpet at a premiere for Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in a navy blue, green and white Mario Dice sweater and matching white pants. Why don’t all tops have fun sleeves like this?