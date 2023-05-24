Arts & Entertainment

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 24, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers

Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle

Tuesday night of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was an amazing night!  Dru Hill opened up for the legendary Isley Brothers for R&B under the stars on the ship’s top deck!

Ron Isley and Ernie Isley played every one of their iconic songs backed by his wife Kandy Isley, dancers, and more performers.  Even Dru Hill’s own Sisqo stayed to watch the Isley Brothers perform.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

RELATED STORY: Every Member of Dru Hill Performs on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com

1. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

2. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Ronald Isley performs for the sold-out 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

3. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Ernie Isley performs for the sold-out 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

4. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

The crowd loving the Isley Brothers performance at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

5. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

Sisqo enjoys The Isley Brother’s performance

6. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

A cruiser enjoys The Isley Brother’s performance at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

7. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Kandy Isley sings with her husband Ron Isley 

8. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Ernie Isley plays the guitar 

9. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Kandy Isley and Ron Isley sing ‘You’re All I Need’

10. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Cruisers dance on stage 

11. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

12. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Ron Isley sings for the crowd

13. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Ernie Isley plays an iconic solo

14. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

The Isley Brothers on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

15. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Mr Biggs is back!

16. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Ron Isley sings for the crowd on the Fantastic Voyage 

17. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

The Isley Brothers perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

18. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

The Isley Brothers perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

19. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

Ron Isley shows love to fans 

20. The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage Source:@Nia_Noelle

The Isley Brothers perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage 

Close