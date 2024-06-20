Listen Live
News

The Game Absent From Kendrick Lamar West Coast Concert, X Says Drake Caping Did Him In

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

The Game has been one of the more vocal champions of West Coast Hip-Hop but fans couldn’t help but notice he was noticeably absent at Kendrick Lamars concert on Juneteenth. Fans on X are saying that The Game was frozen out of the West Coast show due to his affiliation with K-Dot’s chief rival, Drake.

In the wake of The Pop Out: Ken & Friends Concert, which featured Kendrick Lamar and a large host of his famous pals, the absence of The Game alongside a variety of West Coast acts stood out as a curious moment. While it doesn’t appear that the former Aftermath rapper is bothered by being excluded from the show, fans on X are speculating that the artist born Jayceon Taylor was left off the bill due to his alignment with Drake.

Back in April, Game posted a video of him listening to Drizzy’s “Energy” track which some took to mean he was on the side of the so-called 6 God. In the now-deleted post, fans blasted Game for seemingly going against his fellow Compton native in Lamar although the rapper never publicly chose a side.

Still, the optics of it all have fans believing this is why Game, a capable rapper despite what some might say, was not part of the epic cameo performances that included the likes of YG, TDE mainstays Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and ScHoolby Q, and others.

On X, the jokes are flying about The Game not appearing on the bill and we’ve got the best we could find below.

Photo: Getty

The Game Absent From Kendrick Lamar West Coast Concert, X Says Drake Caping Did Him In  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
Radio One Newsletter
Uncategorized

Newsletter Sign-Up

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Entertainment

Stone Soul 2024: Media Credential Application [Click Here]

Local

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Entertainment

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000

Health

Heightened Cancer Risks For Black Women Under 50: Here Is What To Know And Do About It

Hair

Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair

40 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close