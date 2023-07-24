Listen Live
The Femcees Brought The Looks For Rolling Loud Miami

Published on July 24, 2023

2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty


Rolling Loud Miami was in full effect this past weekend, and the celebrities hit the stage in the most daring looks. City Girls ripped up their set in pink custom latex ensembles while GloRilla served curves in an ornate bodysuit. Of course, this festival is all about the music, but the fashion is what we came to see, period.

Rolling Loud Miami is the world’s largest hip-hop festival. This exciting extravaganza brings together various hip-hop artists, and fans come in droves from all over to witness this fun festival in the sizzling city of Miami! If you scrolled social media this past weekend, you probably saw some of your followers dressed to the nines while enjoying the performances at Rolling Loud in sunny (or rainy) Miami. The worldwide record-breaking hot temperatures didn’t stop this festival from going down, and the stars still brought their A-game regardless of the heat index.

Some of our favorite femcees hit the stage in colorful outfits that deserve a shout-out. From bodysuits to cheeky shorts, the artists dressed for the weather and occasion. And not only did they do their thing on the stage, but they also made a statement with their unique sense of style. Jump in below to see how some of our favorite rappers fashionably brought the heat to Rolling Loud Miami.

 

1. Yung Miami

Yung Miami Source:Getty

City Girls hit the stage with their sassy aura wearing a custom pink latex set by Poster Girl. The risque outfit featured a corset top and cheeky shorts that were adorned with satin flowers and ruffles. 

2. JT

JT Source:Getty

JT wore the same custom look as her bandmate but added a pop of color to her garb with long lime-green hair.

3. Latto

Latto Source:Getty

Latto performed in a shredded set featuring a bikini top and a mini wrap skirt.

4. GloRilla

GloRilla Source:Getty

GloRilla was heavy on the accessories in a decorative cutout bodysuit that featured chains, chaps, and a matching crop jacket. 

5. Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke Source:Getty

Lola Brooke kept it dainty in a cream belted bra paired with a high-waist cream and red frilly skirt. The artist wore a sheer body suit underneath her look.

6. Ice Spice

Ice Spice Source:Getty

Ice Spice moved the crowd in a pink velour jacket with denim cut-off shorts, an embellished belt, and fishnet stockings.

7. Sukihana

Sukihana Source:Getty

Sukihana performed in a black lace bodysuit that exposed her lime green thong. To match her lingerie, she donned lime green highlights in her hair. 

8. Sexyy Redd

Sexyy Redd Source:Getty

Sexyy Redd wore an exposed bodysuit that she matched with a decorative bra. She complemented her look with red and black hair and blinged-out chains. 

