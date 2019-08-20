The Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show Takes Over ATL

The annual Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show brings out the biggest names in beauty over a three day tradeshow in Atlanta. According to the Bronner Brother’s website, “100 professional education classes, innovative workshops sessions, exciting evening entertainment, an inspirational worship service, creative competitions and much more.”
And this year is no different as celebrity stylists like Arrogant Tae (Nicki Minaj), Anthony Cuts, social media influencers, ATL socialites and more were in building at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Celebs like Yandy Smith, Marlo Hampton, KeKe Palmer, Keyshia K’aoir, Lil’ Mo, Safaree, Marlo Hampton and more were in attendance.
See all the photos from the iconic event when you keep scrolling…
1. 2018 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 05: Keyshia Ka'oir Davis attends the 2018 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 5, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
2. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Actress KeKe Palmer attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
3. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Singer Lil' Mo attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
4. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Safaree Samuels attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
5. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton attend 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
6. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton attend 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
7. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: TV personality Gizelle Bryant signs copies of her new book "My World" during the 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
8. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Keyshia Ka'oir Davis attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
9. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Dennis McKinley attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
10. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Yandy Smith attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
11. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Marlo Hampton attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
12. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: A model showcases a unique hairstyle during 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center on August 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
13. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: A model showcases a unique hairstyle during 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
14. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: A model showcases a unique hairstyle during 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
15. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Amiyah Scott attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
16. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Adiz 'Bambi' Benson and Amiyah Scott attend 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
17. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Adiz 'Bambi' Benson attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
18. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Yandy Smith attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
19. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: TV personality Marlo Hampton attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
20. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Erica Dias attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
21. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Yandy Smith (L) and guest attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
22. 2019 Bronner Bros. International Beauty ShowSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Rapper Diamond of Crime Mob and rapper Pimpin' of Dem Franchize Boyz attends 2019 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at Georgia World Congress Center on August 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)