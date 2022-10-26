99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

On Tuesday night, some of the world’s brightest stars ascended upon New York City in honor of the TIME100 Next Gala. This year’s coveted event brought out a bevy of celebrity A-listers like Lashana Lynch, Keke Palmer, and legendary fashion stylist

Law Roach

, both of whom were featured on the

Time100 Next list

back in September.

Throughout the night, celebs wined and dined amongst one another, pausing at times to give a few celebratory toasts to issues and causes near and dear to their heart.

Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley spoke about the importance of following your dreams, while New York Times Bestselling author George. M. Johnson talked about the significance of centering queer voices and stories in media and literature.

“The work we do now is for the people we will never know one hundred years from now,” the All Boys Aren’t Blue author told crowd goers at one point during his speech.

“Ancestor Zora Neale Hurston once said, ‘If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.’ When I wrote my memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue, I knew I wasn’t just telling my story. I was telling the story of so many Black queer people who never had the ability to read or write. Never had the ability to share their voice or even live in truth as I get to do today. This last year, I’ve been fighting to keep those types of stories from ever being silenced again.”

The inspiring speeches were just as riveting as the couture seen floating about the gala, too. Let’s take a look back at a few fashionable highlights for this year’s Time100 Next Gala.

The Best Looks From The TIME100 Next Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com