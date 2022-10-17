The Best Looks From The 2022 Academy Museum Gala

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

On Oct. 15, a ton of stars lit up Los Angeles for the 2nd annual 2022 Academy Museum Gala. The star-studded event raised over $10 million in donations for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ education and programming initiatives.

Kerry Washington,

Ava DuVernay

, and George Clooney were some of the big names in attendance.

During the ceremony, actress Julia Roberts was honored with the Academy’s inaugural Museum Gala Icon Award, while Broken Flowers star Tilda Swinton received the Visionary Award. The honorable distinction is given to “an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Academy also praised Steve McQueen with the Vantage Award and Miky Lee with the Pillar Award.

On the red carpet, a number of stars delivered jaw-dropping fashion in honor of the big occasion. Let’s take a look at a few fashionable highlights from the star-studded event.

