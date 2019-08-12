Baltimore’s annual festival celebrating African-American music and culture took over Druid Hill Park this past weekend and Charm City showed up and showed out on the fashion tip.

Take a look at some of the best looks below.

The Best Looks From the 2019 AFRAM Festival was originally published on magicbaltimore.com