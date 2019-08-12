CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Best Looks From the 2019 AFRAM Festival

Posted August 12, 2019

Baltimore’s annual festival celebrating African-American music and culture took over Druid Hill Park this past weekend and Charm City showed up and showed out on the fashion tip.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Take a look at some of the best looks below.

The Best Looks From the 2019 AFRAM Festival was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

#Baltimore #Afram #Aframily

A post shared by Trebor Siuol Nosreppehs (@swaveyjones) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Peyenapple Skiez #afram #bmore #dmv

A post shared by CPX the Engineer (@cpxtheengineer) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

#Afram

A post shared by slayed so a rose may blossom🌹 (@slayedblackwell) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

#AFRAM Festival 2019

A post shared by Simply Tiff (@timeattiffanys) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

baby you summertime fine.🦋 #afram #baltimore

A post shared by kayla🌸 (@kay.kaash) on

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

MEDALLIONS SO DOPE HE HAD TO TRIPLE BACK FOR THE 3RD....B MORE LOVE...DAY 2 30TH ANNUAL AFRAM FEST ..COME THROUGH FAMILY AND CELEBRATE 30th annual AFRAM FEST.. 👉🏿👉🏿THIS WEEKEND DRUID HILL PARK.....ENTERTAINMENT, FOOD, AND CULTURE...performances by RICK ROSS, SEVyn streeter, guy, teddy riley,  dru hill, COMBS BROTHERS,  WREckx n effect and many more....@baltimore_afram #africanmedallion #classichiphop #worldfamouship #flashsale #ATL #newyork #africa #chicago #HIPHOP #classichiphop #tribecalledquest #nativetongues #nyc #charlotte #losangelas #worldwide #ATL #peace #artwork #entrepreneur #business #worldwide #etsyshop #handmade #medallions #etsyseller #afrocentric #afram #baltimore

A post shared by 516custommedallions (@516custommedallions) on

20.

21.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤 #aframbaltimore #AFRAM

A post shared by In x Out® (@inoutapparel) on

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

View this post on Instagram

#afram2019

A post shared by 6'3🐎 (@layahheaddown) on

30.

31.

32.

33.

View this post on Instagram

Love First #afram2019 #lovefirst

A post shared by Larry And Kristina (@existtwolive) on

34.

35.

36.

View this post on Instagram

Me& Lady Jillian #Afram2019 #diddykids @quincy

A post shared by Livenhertruth Tanya (@jones_network) on

37.

View this post on Instagram

Burning up in #summertime heat!? Come cool off with me @klass1989 and the very beautiful Ms. Tiffany Monique @_m0tif only on @themotivezone Wednesdays at 6pm Eastern Standard Time. Chill off with a nice cherry coke, and indulge in discussions concerning Faith, Love, Politics, Justice, Mental Health---and yes, even Sex. 😉 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Aaand, if you have no plans this weekend, cool off to hot summer tunes at this year's #AFRAM African American Festival ❤🖤💚💚🖤❤ @themotivezone will be linking up with @casa4kidsdc for #community building and service to strike awareness on the importance of mentorship abd families for our Nation's youth who are in the foster care system, on Aug 10-11 @ Druid Hill Park in #Baltimore Your Platform, Your voice🇺🇸✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻🇺🇸 Link below, and in bio👇🏽 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 #podcasts #TheMotiveZone #MentalHealth #spiritualawakening #politics #justice #empowerment #wednesdaywisdom #radio #radiohead #stream #Millenials #Life #Coaching #Voice #Ideas #Blogger #Vlog #vlogsquad @_m0tif https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-uD2iF0Fckp6TFPoKoKx3g @TheMotiveZone

A post shared by Kevin Lassiter (@klass1989) on

38.

39.

View this post on Instagram

#Afram2019#welcome back to Charm City#RickRosd

A post shared by Rob Scott (@ripped4life) on

40.

Latest
R. Kelly
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Is Miserable In…
 19 hours ago
08.13.19
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott Will Receive MTV Video Vanguard Award
 21 hours ago
08.13.19
38th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Backstage
Cosby Lawyers Claiming Unfair Trial
 22 hours ago
08.13.19
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Denies Destiny’s Child Reunion, Saying It…
 22 hours ago
08.13.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Lyrica Is Heartbroken But Her Girls…
 1 day ago
08.13.19
18 items
Nicki Minaj Brought Joe Budden On ‘Queen Radio,’…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award At…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
Flip & Reverse: Missy Elliott’s Most Definitive Dance…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
Sterling K Brown Gives Out Twerk Lessons During…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
15 items
Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
Elijah Connor Stared Down Diddy and Lived To…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge,…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
‘The Kitchen’ Cast Talk Crazy Childhood Punishments &…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…
 2 days ago
08.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close