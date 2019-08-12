The Best Looks From the 2019 AFRAM Festival
Posted August 12, 2019
Baltimore’s annual festival celebrating African-American music and culture took over Druid Hill Park this past weekend and Charm City showed up and showed out on the fashion tip.
Take a look at some of the best looks below.
1.
AFRAM Day 2 complete! This was an amazing experience for me & I enjoyed every moment! Thank you Bmore for welcoming me into you phone screens thru @baltimore_afram IG stories! Doesn’t @lovetyalexander & I look super cute? 🥰 #AFRAMILY #AFRAM #BALTIMOREAFRAM #AFRAMBALTIMORE
A post shared by LaVondra (@typicalblaqueen) on
2.
@liverichmommy got to hear from the #aframily about their weekend highlights ! #charmtv #afram
A post shared by CharmTV (@charmtvbmore) on
3.
A post shared by Trebor Siuol Nosreppehs (@swaveyjones) on
4.
5.
SunKissed ✨ #festival #AFRAM #Vibe #zennioptical #Zenni #summer
A post shared by InteriorsByJoe (@interiorsbyjoe) on
6.
Peyenapple Skiez #afram #bmore #dmv
A post shared by CPX the Engineer (@cpxtheengineer) on
7.
A post shared by slayed so a rose may blossom🌹 (@slayedblackwell) on
8.
9.
10.
11.
A post shared by Simply Tiff (@timeattiffanys) on
12.
baby you summertime fine.🦋 #afram #baltimore
A post shared by kayla🌸 (@kay.kaash) on
13.
Don’t miss the annual AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park today, celebrating African American life, music and culture. Stop by to enjoy exciting entertainment, art, history, food and much more. #AFRAM#WeekendVibes#225ncalvert#baltimore#downtownbaltimore#liveat225ncalvert#baltimoremd#apartmentsinbaltimore
A post shared by 225 N Calvert Apartments (@225ncalvert) on
14.
#DMFashion : shout out to one of my favorite couples #TheBoogies B4 #BlackLove was trending they was 10 toes down !!! My gurl from #HighSchool @karefree_kiah and her hubby #Todd rocking the Label @ #Afram ...... #ThatsSupport and what it looks like ➖ ➖ ➖ Make sure y’all following my personal page @barneszpsdz
A post shared by Designer : BZ / Based N LA (@dylanmikhal) on
15.
16.
Afram 2019 was All Love! Rozayyyyy! 🍾 And Big Cuzzy was super cute, so I had to cop a pic with thee most beautifulest cousin. 😍😘❤️ #afram #aframily #druhill #bmore #blackbloggers #vegan #blackvegans #adifferentworld #dwaynewayne #bloggers #naturephotography #nike #blackman #hillmancollege #panafricanism #fit #blackfitness #healthylifestyle #blackmendontcheat #blackmenhair #blackmentravel
A post shared by Vegan Gawd (@thee_stefan) on
17.
Bands too long for a nixxa so cheap💰💰 > > > #smile#handmade#gym#party#lifestyle#fashionblogger#fashion#picoftheday#success#model#luxury#holidayweekend#video#outfit#likeforlike#business#love#Beautiful#summertrip#happiness#explore#followme#instagood#sexy#black#healthy#motivation#afram#photoshoot#design
A post shared by Trayvaughn Kwante’ (@tray4g) on
18.
AFRAM DAY 1 was such a FAN DAY! Come join us today for all your colorful ankara summer concert fans!🎉😍
A post shared by African_Treasures👑 (@ankarafanmoments_) on
19.
MEDALLIONS SO DOPE HE HAD TO TRIPLE BACK FOR THE 3RD....B MORE LOVE...DAY 2 30TH ANNUAL AFRAM FEST ..COME THROUGH FAMILY AND CELEBRATE 30th annual AFRAM FEST.. 👉🏿👉🏿THIS WEEKEND DRUID HILL PARK.....ENTERTAINMENT, FOOD, AND CULTURE...performances by RICK ROSS, SEVyn streeter, guy, teddy riley, dru hill, COMBS BROTHERS, WREckx n effect and many more....@baltimore_afram #africanmedallion #classichiphop #worldfamouship #flashsale #ATL #newyork #africa #chicago #HIPHOP #classichiphop #tribecalledquest #nativetongues #nyc #charlotte #losangelas #worldwide #ATL #peace #artwork #entrepreneur #business #worldwide #etsyshop #handmade #medallions #etsyseller #afrocentric #afram #baltimore
A post shared by 516custommedallions (@516custommedallions) on
20.
Despite what you hear in the news, there's A LOT to love about Baltimore. #AFRAM #bestofbaltimore #hometownlove
A post shared by Travel Joy (@the.travel.joy) on
21.
A post shared by In x Out® (@inoutapparel) on
22.
23.
@romancebymyoshi looking gorgeous at #aframbaltimore in our “Future is Female. And, Black.” Bodysuit 😍😍😍
A post shared by In x Out® (@inoutapparel) on
24.
FROM YOUNG TO OLD NOTHING BUT B-MORE LOVE....COME THROUGH FAMILY AND CELEBRATE 30th annual AFRAM FEST.. 👉🏿👉🏿THIS WEEKEND DRUID HILL PARK.....ENTERTAINMENT, FOOD, AND CULTURE...performances by RICK ROSS, SEVyn streeter, guy, teddy riley, dru hill, COMBS BROTHERS, WREckx n effect and many more....@baltimore_afram #africanmedallion #classichiphop #worldfamouship #flashsale #ATL #newyork #africa #chicago #HIPHOP #classichiphop #tribecalledquest #nativetongues #nyc #charlotte #losangelas #worldwide #ATL #peace #artwork #entrepreneur #business #worldwide #etsyshop #handmade #medallions #etsyseller #afrocentric #afram #baltimore
A post shared by 516custommedallions (@516custommedallions) on
25.
My first #Afram festival!! And ran into @a1chops_leek 😁😁😁
A post shared by Bryanna Greene (@bryactive) on
26.
Outfit and makeup change we went to AFRAM( African American Festival). Had a blast wearing a dress my Nanna and I worked on to make look this good. #festival #africanamerican #afram #dreadlocs #dreadlockslife #dreadhead #wooldreadlocks #wooldreadlockslife #dreadlockstyles #birthday #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #happybirthdaytome #leo #leoseason #leos #leoseason♌️ #rainbow #dashikidress #blackgirlmagic #blackwoman #feeling24 #24birthday
A post shared by Camille Radford (@camillelucky) on
27.
Photo credit: @terricandace__ ❤️ #afram #baltimore #druidhillpark #music #art #lgbtq #africanamerican
A post shared by Ryan D. Lang (@ryandlang) on
28.
29.
A post shared by 6'3🐎 (@layahheaddown) on
30.
31.
So happy i got to see my cousins n my 2 boyfriends @quincy @kingcombs😛😍#afram2019 #baltimore
A post shared by Jazmine (@jazzb21) on
32.
Our @cityofbalt Mayor doing up the #AFRAM2019 #aframstyle #cultureandheritage #MayorYoung
A post shared by Delegate Regina T. Boyce (@reginatboyce) on
33.
Love First #afram2019 #lovefirst
A post shared by Larry And Kristina (@existtwolive) on
34.
Hot girl summer aint over yet!! #afram2019 🥵
A post shared by @ _carelessty on
35.
“I like my women built like they could win 100 meters” - #Wale ....Lor Shorty had the legs out 2day! Why? Cause I don’t run and lift weight fo’ nothing. Excuse me while I give the Summa, sum! 😊 #teamlonglegs #blackwomenlift #afram2019 #somuchfun #imexhausted #butitwasworthit
A post shared by Tonya_TheRunner (@tonya_therunner) on
36.
Me& Lady Jillian #Afram2019 #diddykids @quincy
A post shared by Livenhertruth Tanya (@jones_network) on
37.
Burning up in #summertime heat!? Come cool off with me @klass1989 and the very beautiful Ms. Tiffany Monique @_m0tif only on @themotivezone Wednesdays at 6pm Eastern Standard Time. Chill off with a nice cherry coke, and indulge in discussions concerning Faith, Love, Politics, Justice, Mental Health---and yes, even Sex. 😉 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Aaand, if you have no plans this weekend, cool off to hot summer tunes at this year's #AFRAM African American Festival ❤🖤💚💚🖤❤ @themotivezone will be linking up with @casa4kidsdc for #community building and service to strike awareness on the importance of mentorship abd families for our Nation's youth who are in the foster care system, on Aug 10-11 @ Druid Hill Park in #Baltimore Your Platform, Your voice🇺🇸✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻🇺🇸 Link below, and in bio👇🏽 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 #podcasts #TheMotiveZone #MentalHealth #spiritualawakening #politics #justice #empowerment #wednesdaywisdom #radio #radiohead #stream #Millenials #Life #Coaching #Voice #Ideas #Blogger #Vlog #vlogsquad @_m0tif https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-uD2iF0Fckp6TFPoKoKx3g @TheMotiveZone
A post shared by Kevin Lassiter (@klass1989) on
38.
39.
#Afram2019#welcome back to Charm City#RickRosd
A post shared by Rob Scott (@ripped4life) on
40.
arrow & a fan 🥰 lol #afram2019 💚 📸 : @hxbbess
A post shared by an acqυιred тaѕтe; (@nikashonte) on