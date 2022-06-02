HomeLifestyle

The Best Dressed At Quality Control’s 2nd Annual Black Ball

2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


The 2nd annual Black Ball is one of the hottest events in Atlanta. The invite-only soiree celebrates Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday and brings out the biggest names in the game, including Diddy, Yung Miami, Money Bagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, The Migos (sans Offset), and all the ATL hitters who bring the fashion fun.

Yung Miami looked fab while cozying up next to Diddy. Rapper Moneybagg Yo brought the love of his life, Ari Fletcher, to the party and Migos was down a member but still brought the style. Keep scrolling to see who wore what.

 

1. JT and Yung Miami

JT and Yung Miami Source:Getty

JT and Yung Miami came to stunt and show off their body-ody-ody in sultry black gowns that turned heads all night.

2. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Source:Getty

A couple that slays together, stays together. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir looked radiant in coordinating orange fits.

3. Takeoff and Quavo

Takeoff and Quavo Source:Getty

The Migos was down a member but their style was still a hit. The trio-turned-duo looked sleek in black tuxedos.

4. Diddy

Diddy Source:Getty

Diddy kept it clean and sleek in an all-black tuxedo with leather lapels and sunglasses. 

5. Nyonisela Sioha and Nene Leakes

Nyonisela Sioha and Nene Leakes Source:Getty

Despite being sued by Nyonisela Sioha, Nene and her boo were all hugged up at the Black Ball 

6. Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton Source:Getty

In true Marlo fashion, he showed off her killer body and style in a belly-baring black cutout gown.

7. Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins

Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins Source:Getty

ATL socialites and celebrity children Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins posed for a picture in sexy black looks. 

8. Moneybagg Yo and Ariana Fletcher

Moneybagg Yo and Ariana Fletcher Source:Getty

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are going strong and brought their love and sexiness to Black Ball. 

