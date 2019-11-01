CLOSE
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019

Posted 5 hours ago

Halloween is a time when adults get to be kids! It’s even better to see celebrities dress up because they use their money to give us Halloween DRAMA. Whether it’s spending hours on Halloween makeup or having their costumes handmade, we rounded up our favorite Halloween looks of 2019. Keep clicking to see Cardi B., Remy Ma, Monica and more! Which Halloween costume is your favorite? Talk to us in the comment section.

 

1. KELLY ROWLAND

View this post on Instagram

HALLOWEEN 2019

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

She nailed it as Donna Summers!

2. MONICA

As Princess Fiona!

3. REMY MA, PAPOOSE, AND THEIR DAUGHTER REMINISCE

4. LIL NAS X

View this post on Instagram

KILLA. 🌸

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Lil’ Nas X paid tribute to Cam’ron.

5. LIL NAS X AND JAY-Z

View this post on Instagram

👻

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Can you guess Jay-Z’s outfit?

6. KODAK LENS AND KARRUECHE

Photographer Lenny S. (works with ROCNATION) dressed up as Tyrone Biggums while Karrueche was Nancy Callahan.

7. WINNIE HARLOW

As Marilyn Monroe.

8. HALIMA

View this post on Instagram

Angelina Jolie for the night 👻 #malificent

A post shared by Halima (@halima) on

As Maleficient!

9. YANDY SMITH

As Jessica Rabbit.

10. KASH DOLL

As Betty Boop.

11. TRINA

View this post on Instagram

💀💀💀

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

A colorful skeleton!

12. JANELLE MONAE

As David Bowie

13. CARDI B

View this post on Instagram

That girl is Poison.

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

As Poison Ivy.

14. CARDI B

View this post on Instagram

Okay more PG then 😩😩

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

She also dressed as a nun and wrote on her IG “Okay more PG then.”

15. KULTURE

View this post on Instagram

Moana have a little attitude today 😩

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B dressed up her daughter as Moana. So cute!!!

16. TAMRON HALL

As Diahann Carroll Dominique Deveraux.

