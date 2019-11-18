CLOSE
The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

Posted 18 hours ago

1. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Ari Lennox poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,orleans arena,ari lennox

2. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Morris Day and Jerome Benton attend the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,morris day,orleans arena,jerome benton

3. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Michael Blackson attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,red carpet event,soul train music awards,orleans arena,michael blackson

4. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:WENN

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

5. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Babyface attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,orleans arena

6. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Yolanda Adams attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,fashion,nevada,las vegas,red carpet event,soul train music awards,yolanda adams,orleans arena

7. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Summer Walker poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,orleans arena

8. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Arin Ray attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,red carpet event,soul train music awards,orleans arena

9. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tisha Campbell poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,tisha campbell-martin,orleans arena

10. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tichina Arnold attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,tichina arnold,orleans arena

11. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Keyshia Cole poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,keyshia cole,backstage,soul train music awards,orleans arena

12. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Stokley Williams of Mint Condition poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,fashion,nevada,las vegas,backstage,soul train music awards,mint condition – band,orleans arena,stokley – musician

13. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:WENN

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

14. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:WENN

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

15. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:WENN

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

16. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:WENN

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

17. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:WENN

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

18. The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Best and The Worst Fashion at the 2019 Soul Train Awards Source:WENN

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals at The Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV red carpet

