That ‘Tenet’ Trailer Proves (Again) That John David Washington Is Fine AF

Posted December 19, 2019

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'BlacKkKlansman' - Premiere

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN


When I woke up this morning, I saw that John David Washington was trending on Twitter and I got scared.

Did something happen to him? Did he get caught up in some mess, like dating a married woman? Did he say something so outrageous that we now gotta cancel him?

Thankfully,  it was none of the above. Instead, the 35-year-old actor, and son to Denzel and Paulette Washington, had Black folks hyped because the trailer to his upcoming film, Tenet, dropped.

In Christopher Nolan’s anticipated thriller, Washington plays a government agent trained to stop the next World War III. Robert Pattinson, Martin Donovan, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy and Himesh Patel also appear in the film hits theaters July 2020.

“You chose to die instead of giving up your call ways,” Donovan’s character tells Washington’s. “You passed the test, not everybody does. Welcome to the afterlife.”

As Washington becomes entrenched is this international plot, he stresses that he needs to know what the exact threat is, asking, “Nuclear holocaust?”

Poesy’s character replies, “No. Something worse.”

Welp!

Take a look:

Obviously, I love to see Washington following in his father’s footsteps not only as a lead actor but in the genre of blockbuster action films. But REALLY LOVE seeing him with all those muscles and all that melanin on-screen. It reminded me of how fine he is.

Like he’s fine AF, y’all.

 

Granted, I wasn’t alone in my thirst:

 

 

So to celebrate all that delicious chocolate, scroll these scrumptious pics of Washington just being fine. Thank me later.

1. 34th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

34th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Source:Getty

2. 71st Cannes Film Festival

71st Cannes Film Festival Source:Getty

3. GQ Men of the Year Party 2018

GQ Men of the Year Party 2018 Source:WENN

4. ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Los Angeles Premiere

'BlacKkKlansman' Los Angeles Premiere Source:WENN

5. 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party – Inside

2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside Source:Getty

6. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty

7. Cinemacon 2018 in Las Vegas

Cinemacon 2018 in Las Vegas Source:WENN

8. 10th Annual AAFCA Awards

10th Annual AAFCA Awards Source:Getty

9. GO Campaign Gala 2019

GO Campaign Gala 2019 Source:Getty

10. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty

11. Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 10th Annual Governors Awards

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards Source:Getty

12. SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 3rd Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards

SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 3rd Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards Source:Getty

13. YouTube x Getty Images Portrait Studio at 2018 Sundance Film Festival

YouTube x Getty Images Portrait Studio at 2018 Sundance Film Festival Source:Getty

14. HBO’s Post 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party

HBO's Post 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party Source:Getty

15.

Source:WENN

16. HBO Ballers Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere

HBO Ballers Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere Source:Getty
Photos
