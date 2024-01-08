Teyana Taylor Dropped A Fire New Hair Do – And We Are Obsessed

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Teyana Taylor is blazing into the new year with a fire-red pixie cut that has people talking. Rocking two major hair trends HB identified for 2024 – Teyana ate up the girlies with her new hairstyle on January 8.

We are obsessed.

Teyana Taylor premieres rosy red hair on Good Morning America.

Teyana premiered the jaw-dropping cut and style while appearing on Good Morning America. The new “Mary Magdelene” in Sony Pictures’ “The Book of Clarence,” Teyana spoke to GMA about the upcoming film and her exciting role.

“It’s amazing,” Teyana said live about the film produced by Jay Z. “You know it’s a true message; there are a lot of true messages in there that I hope that people really get to see before they judge it. It’s a very, very special film.”

“The Book of Clarence” is a new age tale of a main character, Clarence, living in A.D. 33 Jerusalem, who, amid the popularity of Jesus Christ, claims to be “the new Messiah.” Teyana, her girls, Junie, 8, and Rue, 3, and other VIPs graced the red carpet on January 5 to celebrate the film.

Teyana said she had a natural affinity for the role. She feels that researching and starring in the film brought her “closer to God.”

Teyana has fans seeing red.

Fans could not help but stare at Teyana’s stand-out style and new hair color throughout the GMA segment. She wore a black and white Marc Jacobs relaxed fit set contrasting against her bright red tresses.

Following the press appearance, fans flocked to social media to comment on her debuted ‘do. More than 120K followers liked her post on the fire red style, and more than 1K commented. The cut is courtesy of Brandon “HairByUno” Williams.

“The hair is giving you never miss ,” commented one fan. “Such a vibe, got me wanting to go Red ,” wrote another.

2024 Hair Gallery: 8 Times Teyana Taylor Changed Her Hair And Made Us Gag

While we are loving Teyana’s hair, true fans know this is not her first time switching up her hair game. The “Maybe” artist often uses her hair to reflect her unique personality and creative flair. And sis eats every time!

As we cool off from today’s heat, here are eight times when Teyana changed her hair and made us gag. Whether in braids, a short cut, locs, or a funky up-do, we are here for each of Teyana’s bold hair transformations.

Scroll to see her head-turning style.

