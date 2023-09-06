New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is well underway – and so is the street style slay. Our first slay installment comes from attendees from Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 16th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards.
Known as the official kick-off to NYFW, HFR’s annual event brings out fashionistas and fashionist(o)s from across the globe. And the girlies definitely dressed for the special occasion.
Who wouldn’t when fashion icons and influencers like Kelly Rowland, ASAP Rocky, Stella James, Tamron Hall, Sergio Hudson, Bevy Smith, Valeisha Butterfield, Kela Walker, and more were in the room?
RELATED: Harlem’s Fashion Row ‘Fashion Icon’ Honoree Kelly Rowland Is A Glam Goddess On The Red Carpet
HelloBeauitful was on the red carpet. We got our fashion lives in a matter of minutes and took a few style notes from the night’s “haut-est” event-goers. From sheer black sexy outfits and monochromatic looks to patterned ensembles and moto jackets, custom couture ‘for the culture’ was on display.
NYFW is a celebration of trend, style, and expression – and attendees made their ‘moda messages’ loud and clear. Black ‘muvas’ do not simply make trends; we start and define them.
RELATED: Harlem’s Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW With Their 15th Annual Awards And Fashion Show
Scroll below to see what style attendees brought to HFR’s pinnacle event. We’ve noted style notes from each one. And keep checking back for more NYFW style throughout the week. HB is on the scene, and the fashion marathon has just begun.
Take Notes From These 14 Stylish NYFW Attendees. We Met Them At Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Annual Affair. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Style Note: Play with proportions and styles.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Play with proportions and styles. We love the playful nature of @coco_dst_5’s baggy denim black jacket and tulle skirt. By combining a more casual look with a dressy one, the ensemble gives the unexpected. Speaking of unexpected, did you see the back of the jacket?
2. Style Note: Keep accessories on bold looks simple.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Keep accessories on bold looks simple. @aynai.sy let her custom bandana print puffer “do the talking” and kept her gold accessories simple. This look lives rent-free in our heads.
3. Style Note: Color blocking is a moment.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Color blocking is a moment. Color-blocking is always a moment, especially when the colors are bright, bold, and fun. @myss_willis’ take on this trend is giving!
4. Style Note: Leather Moto Jackets are in.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Leather Moto Jackets are in. That is the style note – go find a vintage style racing moto style jacket like @naz_the_extraterrestrial rocked here, or opt for a new, modern version.
5. Style Note: Match a baggy bottom with a form-fitting top.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Match a baggy bottom with a form-fitting top to provide a fun and funky silhouette. @keys_rebelle did this flawlessly and took it even further with rhinestone bustier.
6. Style Note: Wear chunky, funky gold jewelry.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Wear chunky, funky gold jewelry. Curlfest founder, @gia.lo made us gag with her stand-out gold rings and accessories.
7. Style Note: Three-D suits are better than one.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Three-D suits are better than one. This mirrored-esqe, “broken glass” suit worn by @itscorisheabutta to the event had everyone talking.
8. Style Note: Wear a sheer corset.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Wear a sheer corset. Black and sheer is in – and @iammiajaye shows the girlies exactly why.
9. Style Note: Colorful blazers will dress up any look.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Colorful blazers will dress up any look and make you stand out. @iamrenabluitt’s popping, pink version also gives us both Barbie-core and Hillary Banks vibes, and we love that.
10. Style Note: Don’t be afraid to play with the classic suit silhouette.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Don’t be afraid to play with the classic suit silhouette. @itslolanewyork’s original three-piece, geisha-style red and gold example is not only show-stopping, but bold and fashionable. Another pro-tip: Design the outfit yourself.
11. Style Note: Denim on Denim is in.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Denim on Denim is in – so combine it with other trends. @styledbymelissalynn carried out this look with a denim-style sheer fabric dress and simple white accessories.
12. Style Note: Wear a bold print.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Wear a bold print. @thearishasmith’s custom @shopsaisankoh dress with fitted bodice and exaggerated sleeves turned heads all nights. The entire look, paired with platinum braids, was everything.
13. Style Note: Wear Brandon Blackwood.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Wear Brandon Blackwood. @sealedclutch wore the “it bag” of the night and was in very good company. Brandon Blackwood’s bags are stylish, trendy, yet couture. His accessories are the perfect compliment to every outfit.
14. Style Note: Everything is Fashion.Source:@dcfashionblogger
Style Note: Everything is Fashion. You’ve heard the phrase, “everything is content,” well with @nekisha.carter’s outfit, “everything is fashion.” We love the pairing of the pearl-esque globe bag, pleated skirt and matching pleated top. With complimentary eye-makeup and hair, this look shows how powerful an outfit can be when everything goes together.