Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Retailers Sound The Alarm, Dallas Police Kill The Wrong Man, and More

1. Death Takes No Holiday Source:Getty Death Takes No Holiday What You Need to Know: Unlike the movies made under the title, Death Takes a Holiday, the same cannot be said for life in the United States. Mass shootings that took place last Wednesday were the deadliest of the year. That was followed by shootings around the country over the pre-Halloween weekend. According to the database maintained by the Associated Press and USAToday, in partnership with Northeastern University, there have been over 570 mass killings in the U.S. since 2006. The Gun Archive reports that there are now over 36 mass shootings this year alone.

2. Retailers Sound the Alarm on Theft Source:Getty Retailers Sound the Alarm on Theft WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Major retailers, including Walgreens and Target, are sounding the alarm on theft and calling for harsher sentences predicated on a new study by the National Retail Federation, which says the 1.4 percent uptick in stolen inventory, or shrinkage, equates to over $100 billion in loss of sales. However, analysts suggest that this narrative may divert attention from underlying issues in the industry, including declining demand and mismanagement.

3. Enjoy Seasonal Flavors Without Derailing Health Source:Getty Enjoy Seasonal Flavors Without Derailing Health What You Need to Know: Staying healthy during the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the parties and celebrations. Indulging in your favorite seasonal flavors a little won’t hurt—if you plan ahead for meals that are healthy, too. The key is to be prepared for the three-month period that begins with Halloween treats and winds up with New Year’s festivities.

4. . Dallas Police Said “F—, We Got the Wrong Guy” After Brutalizing a Black Man Source:Getty . Dallas Police Said “F—, We Got the Wrong Guy” After Brutalizing a Black Man WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Silvester Hayes, a 27-year-old Black single father of four children, was pulled over on October 16, 2021, by Dallas Police then beaten and tasered after they mistook him for a domestic violence suspect with a similar name. According to a federal lawsuit Hayes filed last week against the city and multiple police officers, he was wrongly arrested after police realized their mistake. The arrest ultimately cost Hayes his home and his job.