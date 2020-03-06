Style ‘Gram (3/1- 3/7): Celebs Slaying In There IG Streets

CLOSE
This week in these style streets…

Two words: Doja Cat. If you haven’t heard of the rising rapper, she’s killing music and fashion with her eclectic style. She’s daring, sexy and fun. We’re feeling everything about her this week, including this blonde wig, vivid aviator glasses, satin mini dress and nude strappy sandal.

Megan Thee Stallion prevailed in court in this fly nude suit. The Suga rapper completed the look with a waist belt and business bob. RHOA star Eva Marcille may have just had a baby, but sis is snatched!

Teyana Taylor gave us futuristic lewks this week in a red Lanvin fur straight off the runway. “Ah bitch feeling like Magneto,” she captioned the photo.

Yara Shahidi kept it elegant in a golden blouse and black trousers. Erica Mena was simple and chic in FashionNova and our girl Celine Dion hit Brooklyn in Marc Jacobs.

 

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

View this post on Instagram

MY NAME IS GRACE DAVIS #gracedavis #thehighnote

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

2. Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram

FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA”. On Friday March 6, To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY. Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits...talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt, I want my rights, The facts are; 1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out my project that the court is allowing to be released. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request🤷🏽‍♀️ respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved, Carl should speak for himself, All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

3. Doja Cat

4. JT (City Girls)

View this post on Instagram

City girls up, we perfect!😛

A post shared by CITY GIRL🌃 (@thegirljt) on

5. Eva Marcille

View this post on Instagram

🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

6. Justine Skye

View this post on Instagram

Big 🎾 Energy :) @filausa SS20 #FILAstyle

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

7. Keyshia Cole

8. Yandy Smith

9. Celine Dion

10. Teyana Taylor

11. Janelle Monae

12. Yara Shahidi

View this post on Instagram

〰️G〰️ for grownish ❤️

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

13. Erica Mena

14. Keyshia Kaoir

View this post on Instagram

The body speaks for the BRAND @kaoirfitness

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

