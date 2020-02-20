CLOSE
Style Gram (2/16- 2/22): Celebs Slaying In These Instagram Streets

Posted February 20, 2020

This week in these style streets…

Saweetie is coming out high-stepping in her stilettos this week, giving us looks from New York to Milan. The Icy rapper is currently overseas, but before she hopped on a flight, she blessed the ‘gram with this Gucci down to the socks ensemble.

Yara Shahidi also hopped a flight to London, where she is serving looks in gold at Gucci. Teyana Taylor kept it fashionably frugal and gave us bawdy in a sexy midi from Pretty Little Thing. Kim Kardashian gave us futuristic vibes while Kanye ate KFC and Normani, well… keep scrolling to see the slay!

1. Saweetie

View this post on Instagram

which mood r u?

A post shared by @ saweetie on

2. Yara Shahidi

View this post on Instagram

Xx Italia

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

3. Teyana Taylor

4. Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

JPG & KFC

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

6. Alonzo Arnold

7. Draya

View this post on Instagram

• Peng Ting in the Bahamas @fashionnova #ad

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

8. Normani

