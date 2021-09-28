Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

With the pandemic disrupting every single part of everyday life, the future of fashion seemed to be in question. But, the return of in-person shows during New York Fashion Week, followed by shows in London, and now, Milan, have answered all the questions we thought we had.

Things may look different – and take a while to return to our new collective definition of normal – but one thing remains the same. Fashionistas will show up and show out and always take the opportunity to slay.

Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is our most recent example. Held between September 21 and 27, the Italian celebration brought fashion-lovers from across the globe to view a mix of in-person runway shows, surprise designer collaborations, and innovative presentations for the Spring/Summer 2022 collections of some of the most sought after designers and fashion houses. Sixty-five catwalk shows were scheduled with 42 in-person.

MFW highlights include the launch of Gucci vault, a digital store displaying more than 100 years of vintage pieces and capsule collections from up-and-coming designers, and FENDACE, a FendixVersace collaboration made in HEAVEN with Donatella Versace and Silvia Venturi Fendi. Other notable MFW designers included Prada, MaxMara, Giorgio Amani, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, and Missoni.

Throughout the week show-goers were seen wearing black combat and platfom boots, current fall 2021 season must-haves, leopard print, accessories in bright neon colors, and embellished sleeved, oversized coats. Our gallery displays some of our favorites below. Click through and join us in our celebration of the return of more in-person shows.

1. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty Between the pattern and the whimsy cut of the top, we can’t stop looking at this look. 2. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty The Cut editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner shows us two trends in one with her breezy tye-dye maxi dress. 3. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty This MFW attendee reminds us that pandemic fashion can be both comfortable and fly, made possible through a high rise jean with relaxed fit. 4. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty Say it with us: “Trench coats are your best friend.” Why? They make everyone look good and are instant sophistication. 5. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty Yellow on melanin skin is a win every time. 6. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty We stan for ‘fros and crops. 7. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty It’s the rouged suit jacket belt and biker shorts for me. #bothofthem 8. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty This MFW shows us how to rock a monochromatic look with just the amount of trend and glamour. 9. Street Style – Day 5 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty This is how you take patterned two-piece sets into fall. Exactly like this. 10. Street Style – Day 2 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty The only thing better than this classic black leather jacket is the statement graffiti sleeve. 11. Street Style – Day 2 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty 70s vibes but make it 2021. 12. Street Style – Day 4 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty We are mad for plaid and micro braids. 13. Street Style – Day 4 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty Black slouchy driver gloves are a new emerging trend, paired perfectly here with a bold yellow coat and blue platform boots. YESSS! 14. Street Style – Day 3 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty Don’t be afraid to go bare and show a little skin or wear cornrows. They will adjust and flock around you. 15. Street Style – Day 3 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty Do you have a mini orange bag yet? 16. Street Style – Day 3 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty Leopard always commands attention. So wear it from head to toe. 17. Street Style – Day 3 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty The key to mixing prints like a pro is to stay in the same color family whether leopard or tye dye print. 18. Street Style – Day 2 – Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 Source:Getty Ladies and gentleman: Her. And her headwrap, belt and oversized accessories.

Street Style: The Black, Bold & Beautiful At Milan FW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com